Iconic actor, public personality, and one of the biggest stars in India, Rajinikanth has set the cash registers ringing once again with his new film "Jailer," and has a net worth of $50+ million, as per The Richest. While he might be one of the most known people in India, he is not quite one of the richest, primarily because he gives back most of his wealth to society. Known for his catchy entries with an introductory song, Rajinikanth was working as a bus conductor when he was spotted by K Balachander who cast him in the 1975 movie, "Apoorva Raagangal," after which he bagged minor roles. He once landed a small role in a movie that was controversial as it explored, relationships between people from different generations, but later went on to win the National Film Award for Best Tamil Feature in 1976. After delivering blockbusters consistently during a career spanning five decades, Rajinikanth has achieved the status of a demi-god among his fans.

Rajinikanth often referred to as Thalaivar, which means boss, primarily makes a fortune from acting, and earned a whopping $12 million for his latest movie 'Jailer.' Over the years, commercials have added to his income, apart from which Rajinikanth has also made money as a screenwriter and producer for "Valli" in 1993, and "Baba", released in 2002.

Rajinikanth earned around $5.6 million in the year 2022, and $3.9 million in 2021 and 2020. Back in 2019, he earned somewhere around $4.2 million, and in 2018, he earned $5.4 million, as per Lifestyle Asia India.

Rajinikanth's primary residence is in Chennai's Poes Garden which was built back in 2002 and is currently worth $4.2 million. He also owns a marriage hall called Raghavendra Mandapam, which can accommodate 1000 guests and is valued at $2.4 million. Apart from properties, Rajinikanth owns a car collection that includes the Rolls Royce Ghost, Rolls Royce Phantom, Premier Padmini, and a Hindustan Motors Ambassador, alongside a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Bentley Limousine.

As one of the most influential Indians and highest taxpayers, Rajinikanth is known for his philanthropy even though most of it is undisclosed. However in the 1980s, when superstition in Tamil Nadu discouraged eye donation, he stepped up and gave speeches on corneal transplantation and how it can change lives. In 2015, Rajinikanth donated $1.2 million to the Chief Minister's public relief fund for the floods.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on 12 December 1950 in a Marathi Hindu family in Bangalore, Rajinikanth is the youngest of four siblings. Rajinikanth married Latha Rangachari who was a student at the Ethiraj College for Women, They tied the knot in 1981 and the couple has two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, and four grandchildren.

He has received a plethora of awards for many of his films, mostly in Tamil. He is also the recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actor in 1984 for Nallavanuku Nallavan. He received the Kalaimamani award in 1984 and the M. G. R. Award in 1989 both of which were given by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth was honored with the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2016) which are two of the most prestigious accolades given by the Government of India. Rajinikanth was also named the most influential Indian in the year 2010 by Forbes, and in 2014 he was presented with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 45th IFFI.

Is Rajinikanth Tamil?

Rajinikanth was born in Bangalore, Karnataka in a Marathi-speaking family.

Did Rajinikanth act in Ra. One?

No, the minute-long appearance was created by CGI by a VFX team!

Does Rajinikanth know Telugu?

Yes, he can read and write, Telugu.

