Trump Teams Up With ‘God Bless the USA’ Singer Lee Greenwood For $60 Bibles

Former United States President Donald Trump has partnered with famous country music singer Lee Greenwood to promote and sell the "God Bless The USA" Bibles. Greenwood's iconic song "God Bless the USA" has previously served as a patriotic anthem for Trump, who has openly supported the singer's performances at his rallies.

Also Read: Here's What Makes Naperville The Best US City To Live In For 2024

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee recently announced the song's launch on his social media platform, Truth Social, coinciding with the approach of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible," Trump wrote in the announcement post.

Although the campaign is being launched amid Trump's financial challenges, the exact financial gains for both collaborators from this promotion remain uncertain, CNBC reported.

Also Read: Why This Former Investment Banker Left a $300K Salary to Become a YouTube Influencer

The exclusive Bible is available on GodBlessTheUSABible.com. The site prominently features a photo of Trump smiling while holding a Bible in front of his red-and-white-striped club tie.

The Bible cover is adorned with the words "Holy Bible" and "God Bless the USA," designed to resemble the US flag. Despite its political imagery, the website asserts that the Bible is nonpartisan and unrelated to any political campaign. Moreover, it clarifies that neither Trump nor any of his affiliated companies own, manage, or control the website.

Also Read: 28-Year-Old Who Left Insurance Job to Become an Actor Lives on $17,000 In NYC; He's 'Happier Now'

Offering features not typically found in standard Bibles, the "God Bless The USA" Bible commands a higher price point. According to the official website, this King James translation includes a "handwritten chorus" of Greenwood's iconic song. Furthermore, it contains copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Former President Trump is selling the Bible for $59.99, excluding shipping and additional fees, making it far more expensive than a standard Bible. The website states that due to high order volume, delivery may take up to 4-6 weeks.

Former President Trump is now selling the Bible for $59.99. (In stock, due to high order volume, allow up to 4-6 weeks for delivery, the website says.)



“Let’s Make America Pray Again.” Trump says on Truth. “I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible.” pic.twitter.com/R92FVAh0Ke — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) March 26, 2024

Trump has encountered a significant financial crunch amid escalating legal expenses and substantial court-ordered payments. Currently, he contends with four criminal indictments and many civil charges.

Although he recently experienced a surge in net worth, totaling billions of dollars, following a successful merger that enabled his media company to trade publicly on the Nasdaq, he faces limitations on accessing his stake in the company due to legal constraints.

However, a New York appeals court reduced his bond payment from $454 million to $175 million. Nevertheless, he faces a looming deadline of less than 10 days to complete the payment, crucial for preventing the state of New York from seizing his assets in connection with a civil fraud judgment against him.

When will Trump pay his $175 million appeals bond? Here's what's next in his civil fraud case https://t.co/SHvLHFktbs — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2024

Additionally, Trump faces substantial civil judgments, including a federal jury's ruling mandating him to pay $83.3 million for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of rape years ago. Compounding the challenges, his political fundraising efforts lag behind those of Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden's campaign, according to CNBC.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘Too Young for This': Mum’s Way of Teaching Kids Finance Gets the Internet Talking

Ghost Jobs Are Now More Prevalent Than Ever, Here's How To Spot Them