Woman Startled by Early Morning Encounter With Delivery Man Lets Out a Scream Scaring Him To Death

Every one of us has at some point encountered a few funny delivery experiences. It becomes more hilarious to watch it on repeat if caught on the CCTV camera. Laughing out on a similar delivery experience, (@angejoliefaith) posted a video that went viral with 21.5 million views and 3.7 million likes. The video starts with an overlay text saying, "Pov u go to walk your dog at 5 am and open the door to a man standing in front of u". The clip starts with Jolie opening the door early in the morning, not expecting anyone, and screams as she sees the delivery executive standing in front of her.

Just imagine, you get out of bed half asleep to take your dog out for a walk and witness a man waiting outside to deliver the order. No doubt you would get surprised and may even let out a scream or two. But Jolie's scream was so loud that it scared the delivery executive so much that he stepped back and clutched the scanning device like a baby. In the later seconds of the clip, the delivery executive was seen petrified and getting back away from the frame still holding the device. Viewers found the whole scene pretty amusing and the comment section was flooded with appreciation to the delivery executive. Others couldn't believe Jolie's reaction, especially since the delivery guy was wearing his full Amazon uniform. A majority of the users felt sorry for the delivery guy and Jolie tagged Amazon in her caption that read, "Whoever this man is PLEASE give him a raise I am so sorry".

@Mercedescapri commented, "Why would you just keep screaming and he just standing there clutching his scanner for dear life. I can’t breathe". @Stian commented, "THE SHADOW OF THE DOG GETTING PULLED IS TAKING ME OUT BRO". @mvicky17 commented, "That poor guy clutched that device like it would save his life". @HelenKellersVision commented, "I bet he threw every package at the door for the rest of the day". @Tay commented, "His POV is even funnier. A random lady just came out and screamed at him and then retreated to the house like nothing happened".

@allison commented, "He drove with the music off after that". @Junior commented, "If I were your delivery person, I'd have to take a PTO after this". @j commented, "GIRLLLL I know he thought about that interaction the rest of his car ride". @Coyote commented, "She woke him up better than his cup of coffee. It’s too damn early for all that". @therangosss commented, "Laughed for 20 min, then went to the comments and laughed the full hour!". @Mercy_aire commented, "I’ve always wondered who is lucky enough to get their package first thing in the morning, and you greet them like this".

This was not the first funny Amazon delivery incident captured on camera but there are plenty of them. There was one video posted by a woman that recorded a delivery guy flexing his muscles in front of a doorbell camera, making goofy statements.

