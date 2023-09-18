Name Jon Stewart Net Worth $120 Million Salary $25 Million Annual Income $30 Million + Sources of Income Comedian, Acting, Production, TV Hosting and Writer Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 28, 1962 Age 60 Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Journalist, Commentator, Critic, Film Producer, Talk show host, Writer

Jon Stewart, the multi-talented American comedian, writer, producer, director, political commentator, actor, and television host, has amassed a net worth of $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Stewart's long-running stint as the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central played a significant role in his financial success.

Jon Stewart has made money from a diverse range of sources throughout his illustrious career. One of his primary sources of income came from hosting the immensely popular television show, "The Daily Show." Stewart's stand-up comedy has been another consistent source of income as his live performances draw large audiences. Stewart expanded his income streams through acting and writing. His appearances in films like "Big Daddy" (1999) and "Evan Almighty" (2007) and his books, including "Naked Pictures of Famous People" (1998) and his contributions to "America (The Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction" (2004), garnered attention and boosted his net worth. Stewart ventured into production with his company Busboy Productions which is behind "The Colbert Report".

At the peak of his career as the host of "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart earned an annual salary of $25 million. This substantial income made him one of the highest-paid television hosts during his tenure on the show. Moreover, his compensation package included the potential for an additional $3 million bonus, contingent upon the achievement of specific Cable TV ratings milestones. It's noteworthy that Stewart's journey to these remarkable earnings began with a modest starting salary of just $18,000, illustrating his remarkable determination and ascent to the million-dollar salary club—a milestone he reached in the early 2000s.

Jon Stewart's financial portfolio includes a diverse array of investments in properties. First on the list is his acquisition of a 6,000-square-foot apartment nestled in the heart of New York City's trendy TriBeCa neighborhood, a purchase he made in 2005 for $5.8 million. Subsequently, in 2014, he executed a lucrative sale of this property, fetching an impressive $17.5 million. Stewart also ventured into the serene landscapes of Red Bank, New Jersey, where he purchased a riverfront mansion in 2010 for $3.8 million. A year later, he expanded his real estate holdings in the area by securing the adjacent property for $3.2 million.

Jon Stewart and his wife Tracey Lynn McShane are not solely focused on traditional real estate investments. Their shared passion for animal welfare led them to acquire a 12-acre farm in Middletown, New Jersey back in 2013. This property underwent a remarkable transformation into a sanctuary dedicated to providing refuge for abused animals. In a continued commitment to this noble cause, they acquired a sprawling 45-acre farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, in 2017, aimed at rescuing animals from the grim fate of slaughterhouses.

Personal life

Born Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz on November 28, 1962, in New York City, Jon Stewart's journey to becoming an iconic figure in the world of comedy and television was marked by a diverse array of experiences. After his parents' divorce when he was 11 years old, he began to distance himself from his father, ultimately adopting his middle name, Stuart as his surname. Growing up in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, he attended Lawrence High School and later pursued higher education at The College of William & Mary in Virginia, majoring in psychology and participating in collegiate soccer.

Stewart's journey in television commenced in 1989 when he landed his first writing gig on "Caroline's Comedy Hour." Subsequently, he hosted "Short Attention Span Theater" on Comedy Central in 1990, and in 1992, he took the reins of "You Wrote It, You Watch It" on MTV. However, his career-changing moment arrived on March 6, 1992, with his appearance on "Late Night with David Letterman." In his personal life, Jon Stewart married Tracey Lynn McShane in 2000 and the couple has two children. Both of them legally changed their last names to "Stewart" in 2001. Notably, Stewart transitioned to a vegetarian diet, inspired by his wife, who has been a practicing vegan for many years.

Throughout his career, Jon Stewart received numerous awards and accolades, including:

Multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for "The Daily Show" as a writer and producer

Peabody Awards for the show's coverage of U.S. presidential elections in 2000 and 2004

A Quill Award for his contribution to "America (The Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction," which was named Book of the Year by Publishers Weekly

What’s Jon Stewart’s real name?

Jon Stewart's real name is Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz.

Why did Jon Stewart change his name?

Jon Stewart changed his name, joking that Leibowitz was challenging to pronounce and to distance himself from a strained relationship with his father.

Is John Stewart still married?

Yes, Jon Stewart is still married to Tracey McShane. They have been married since 2000 and their marriage has endured for over two decades.

