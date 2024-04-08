Sunday is the Worst Day for Launching a Side Hustle; Here's the Best Time of the Week for That

Side hustles have become a source of extra income for some, pursuing their forgotten passions for others and a way to make ends meet amidst rising costs for many. Although the current situation is ripe for starting a venture on the side, the timing of launching your side hustle can significantly impact your chances of success. As Sundays are associated with leisurely brunches and relaxed mornings, they may not be the most conducive for introducing your new venture to the world. Here's why launching a side hustle on Sundays could potentially sabotage your entrepreneurial aspirations, as per Yahoo! Finance.

Launching a startup (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project

Launching a side hustle on a Sunday puts you at a disadvantage. Most businesses operate with limited hours or are entirely closed on Sundays, making it challenging to interact with potential partners, suppliers, or customers. Whether you need supplies, a crucial meeting, or assistance from customer support, the odds are stacked against you on a day when many businesses are offline. Even if your side hustle can operate independently initially, you'll likely encounter unforeseen obstacles without the support of other businesses. From technical issues to logistical challenges, navigating the startup landscape on a Sunday can be an uphill battle.

Attempting to launch a side hustle on a day when you're mentally and physically winding down can lead to lackluster efforts and motivation. While you might have grand plans for your new venture, the reality of Sunday's laid-back atmosphere can result in half-hearted execution and subpar results. Launching a side hustle requires focus, determination, and unwavering commitment – qualities that might be in short supply on a leisurely Sunday afternoon. By choosing to unveil your venture on a day when you're more inclined to binge-watch Netflix than tackle business challenges, you risk compromising the success of your launch.

Leisurely Sundays might not be the best time to launch side hustles (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

In the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship, your competition never rests – especially not on Sundays. While you're enjoying a leisurely day off, rival businesses are likely hard at work refining their operations, fulfilling orders, and strategizing for the week ahead. Launching your side hustle on a Sunday means entering the fray at a time when your competitors are already in full swing. By voluntarily starting your venture on a day when your competition is ahead of the game, you're setting yourself up for an uphill battle. Instead of putting yourself at a disadvantage, savvy entrepreneurs choose to launch their side hustles mid-week when they can make a strong, focused entrance into the market.

So, when is the ideal time to unveil your side hustle? According to experts, mid-week launches, specifically between Tuesday and Thursday, offer the best chance for success. During this time, your mind is in work mode days into the week, critical services and supplies are readily available, and your focus and motivation are at their peak. By strategically timing your side hustle launch for mid-week, you give yourself the best possible opportunity to make a strong impression and gain momentum in the market.

