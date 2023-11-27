Name Jamal Crawford Net Worth $45 million Gender Male Date of Birth March 20, 1980 Age 43 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball player

Jamal Crawford, the American former basketball player, has built a net worth of $45 million. His journey as a guard in the National Basketball Association (NBA) spanned multiple teams, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets. Known for his exceptional ball-handling skills, Crawford earned acclaim as one of the best in the game and was honored as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year on three occasions.

Crawford's NBA journey kicked off when he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NBA Draft. However, he was swiftly traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft day in exchange for the rights to Chris Mihm. Spending four seasons with the Bulls, Crawford's performance noticeably improved over time. In 2004, he was traded to the New York Knicks during a period of significant changes for the team. Despite playing well, his court time decreased over his four seasons with the Knicks.

Crawford's next stops included the Golden State Warriors, where he had a successful season, and the Atlanta Hawks, where his performance continued to shine. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2011, followed by a stint with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2012 to 2017. Crawford returned to the Hawks in 2018-2019. In July 2020, he inked a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and his last NBA game took place on August 4th during his debut with the team. Crawford officially announced his retirement from the league in March 2022. Throughout his NBA career, he averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

In 2004, Crawford signed a substantial seven-year, $55.44 million contract with the Chicago Bulls and later, in 2012, a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $21.35 million. He renewed his contract with the Clippers in 2016, securing a three-year agreement valued at $42 million. Throughout his remarkable 20-season NBA career, Jamal Crawford earned $122.5 million from his salary alone.

In 2006, Jamal paid $3.21 million for a home in Seattle. He later sold it to NFL player Richard Sherman in 2014 for $2.3 million.

🔥🔥🔥. So much talent everywhere. I’m locked in! https://t.co/AxKSYDg5cc — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 17, 2023

In August 2014, Crawford tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tori Lucas. The wedding was attended by fellow basketball players, creating a star-studded guest list that included Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and Isaiah Thomas.

Besides his contributions on the court, Crawford has actively given back to his hometown of Seattle. He organized secret workouts around the city and established "The Crawsover" league, providing a platform for aspiring basketball players to showcase their talents.

How many times was Jamal Crawford an All-Star?

Recognized as one of the finest ball handlers in NBA history, he achieved the distinction of being named NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times, despite never being selected for an All-Star team.

What is Jamal Crawford's net worth?

Jamal Crawford has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Is Jamal Crawford married?

Jamal Crawford married his longtime girlfriend Tori Lucas in 2014.

What is Jamal Crawford's height?

Jamal Crawford is 6 feet 5 inches in height.

