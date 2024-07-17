Chef's 6-to-1 method to save big at grocery store seems like a winner

The 6-to-1 method promotes mindful shopping and eating healthy at the same time.

While inflation is cooling off and grocery prices are no longer climbing as much as before, many Americans are still frustrated by food prices. As per the latest consumer inflation report, grocery prices rose 1% in the last year, which is a big improvement from the double digits growth of the past few years. However, a price increase slowing down is different from prices dropping. Thus, consumers still feel the effect of the previous massive price increases.

To help people shop better and save more, chef Will Coleman (@chefwillco) shared a 6-to-1 grocery shipping method on TikTok. The method removes unnecessary spending and prioritizes nutrition.

Screenshots from the videos | TikTok | @chefwillco

Coleman posted a video explaining the method in detail and how to use it. For the method, he explains, "You grab six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun thing for yourself."

The 6-to-1 shopping strategy runs counter to the traditional way of shopping. It involved getting the ingredients first and then figuring out a meal plan.

The grocery shopping method has the potential to save a lot of money as it directs people to shop more mindfully while getting all the necessary items required to prepare nutritious meals. Instead of running around at the store like a headless chicken, shoppers can list the exact items they need and then get creative with their recipes around the items bought.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok |@chefwillco

Coleman's viral video amassed over a million views and several users posted their queries in the comment section. Thus, he posted a follow-up video answering all the FAQs and sharing more details.

He noted that 6-to-1 is more of a ratio than a specific number of foods. He explained it can be customized based on the number of people by adjusting the quantity of each item like proteins, fruits, and more. "So if you want to shop for more, a group of 5 or 6, you just grab more of that item," Coleman said in the follow-up video.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @chefwillco

He further explained what items can be bought in each category. For vegetables, people can get frozen veggies, fresh veggies, or even prepared items from the deli, or simple salad mixes.

Regarding fruits, the chef said the category isn't limited to just apples and bananas, cucumbers, avocados, and bell peppers, and everything that starts with a "C," can be included.

For proteins, Coleman explained that there is more than just meat. Shoppers can get beans, yogurt, and eggs all of which are great sources of protein.

For starches, include rice, potatoes, pasta, bread, and anything with starch, he says. Coming to sauces, Coleman says they can be prepared fresh at home or bought from the store. Spreads such as pesto, salsa, garlic spread, and hummus also work for the category.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @chefwillco

Several viewers of Coleman's video found the advice to be amazing. "I tried this method today. I loved how much more intentional I was on my grocery trip," wrote user @biancachene.

Screenshot from the commenst | TikTok | @whykiki_

Meanwhile, some suggested that the idea of customization works as well. "Did it for my family of 4 today, we also all have different eating habits! Helps with meal planning !" added user @__thedani.

@chefwillco If you’re looking to use the 6 to 1 grocery shopping method and are curious if it’ll work for your family, then this video is for you. ♬ original sound - Chef Will Coleman

For more such creative shopping hacksm recipes and food-related content, follow Will Coleman (@chefwillco) on TikTok.