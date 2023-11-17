What Is Tennis Legend Boris Becker's Net Worth?

Name Boris Becker Net Worth $200K Sources of Income Tennis Gender Male Date of Birth November 22, 1967 Age 55 years Nationality German Profession Coach, Sports commentator

Boris Becker amazed the world with his tennis skills in 1985 and took home the Wimbledon Trophy, becoming the youngest player to bag the trophy. He was jailed for two and a half years at Southwark Crown Court, almost 37 years after his first Wimbledon win. Today, his net worth stands at $200K.

Boris Becker | Getty Images | Photo by Tristar Media

Becker earned around $50 million during his career. However, it was soon revealed that he owed a similar amount to creditors and was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Boris Becker's career

From a young age, Becker was interested in tennis and even won the Tennis World Young Masters. In 1984, he started to compete professionally and played under the guidance of coach Günther Bosch and manager Ion Ţiriac. After winning his first Wimbledon as an unseeded player, he went on to become the youngest winner of the Cincinnati Open.

Becker is known as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, ranking number one in Germany at one point. He has won 49 singles and 15 doubles titles, including six Grand Slam singles titles, three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Open, one US Open, 13 Masters titles, and more. He later became a tennis commentator and also coached Novak Djokovic.

Spectacular fight last night from both players. Congratulations @DjokerNole! @holgerrune2003 showed a lot of poise and perseverance. As his coach I’m excited to work with such a promising young player. Now the focus is on the #ATPFinals. See you in Turin 🎾 pic.twitter.com/fUYQrcoFeu — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) November 4, 2023

Other Ventures

Becker is the founder of Volkl Inc., started in the year 2000. The company makes sports clothing and tennis rackets. He has also written an autobiography and is known for being a good poker player.

Borris Becker was found guilty by the Munich District Court of making false statements regarding his tax filings. The investigation began when he was still playing professionally. He was later charged with withholding taxes worth around $5 million. Although he cleared the taxes, he was still sentenced to two years in prison for attempting to settle the six-year legal process. In 2020, he failed to hand over his Wimbledon trophies while he was in the process of liquidating his assets. This resulted in criminal charges against him.

In 1990, Becker owned a 60-acre estate in Mallorca. He later handed over this property to the bank to settle the debt. This villa was worth a whopping $9 million.

Boris Franz Becker was born in Leimen, West Germany on 22nd November 1967. He was raised in a Catholic household and learned to play tennis when he was a kid. He was married to Barbara Feltus and had a child two children. The couple separated, and Becker went on to marry Sharlely Kerssenberg. The couple separated in 2018 and have a child together.

Did Becker coach Djokovic?

Boris Becker guided Djokovic to six of his 22 Grand Slam victories spanning from 2014 to 2016.

Why did Djokovic and Becker split?

The specific reason remains undisclosed, but it appears that the professional partnership had reached its conclusion.

How many Grand Slam Singles titles has Boris Becker won?

Boris Becker has won six Grand Slam singles titles—three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Open, and one U.S. Open.