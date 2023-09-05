Name Gina Torres Net Worth $15 Million Salary $3,00,000 Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth April 25, 1969 Age 54 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

American actress Gina Torres, best known for her role in the hit series "Suits", started out as a musician. But fate had other plans for her. She is now a famous actor. Torres appeared in 94 of the show's 134 episodes. She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, her elegance and has a net worth of $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gina Torres

Gina Torres has various sources of income, but her primary source remains acting. As per multiple sources, Torres earned around $400,000 for her role in "Suits." While many might think that Meghan Markle was the highest paid, the reality is far from that. Torres was the richest cast member of "Suits". Markle had the least acting experience and therefore she was the least paid star on the show. Torres came to the show with an impressive portfolio that already spanned decades.

Torres started out in 2004 by appearing in a Firefox series called, "Firefly." Even though the series ran for a short period of time, Torress drew attention. In 2005, she became the voice of a vixen in several episodes of Justice League Unlimited, which was an animated series, The character of Niove in The Matric Online replacing Jada Pinkett Smith and also voiced Wonder Woman in thе Саrtооn Тrаnѕfоrmеr Рrіmе. She later did roles in "I Think I Love My Wife " and finally appeared in the role of Јеѕѕіса Реаrѕоn іn thе lеgаl Drаmа "Ѕuіtѕ".

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres

Gina Torres was born on April 25, 1969, in New York. She began singing at an early age and attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. Torres got engaged to Laurence Fishburne in 2001 and was married on September 22, 2002. The former couple have a daughter together. She was also the stepmother to Fishburne's two children from his previous marriage to actress Hajna O. Moss. The former couple have also played a married couple in the show named Hannibal. In the year 2017, after more than a decade-long marriage, the couple announced their separation. Fishburne filed for a divorce on November 2, 2017, and the divorce was finalized in May 2018.

Gina Torres has bagged many accolades over the years. She won the ALMA Awards in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in Syndicated Drama Series, She also won the Satellite Awards, for Angel, in the category of Best Supporting Actress – Drama Series. She has also won the ALMA Awards in the year 2012 in the category of Favorite TV Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in "Suits." She has also won, the Imagen Awards, Saturn Awards, and more.

Can Gina Torres Sing?

Gina Torres attended the mezzo Soprano and was trained in opera and jazz. She also sang in a gospel choir.

Did Gina Torres attend the royal wedding?

Yes, the entire cast of "Suits" were present on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

Did Gina Torres Remarry?

No, she did not get married after getting a divorce from Fishburne.