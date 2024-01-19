What Is 'The Office' Star Steve Carell's Net Worth?

Name Steve Carell Net worth $40 million Salary Up to $10 million Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing, producing, writing DOB 16 August 1962 Age 61 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, comedian, producer, writer, director

Also Read: After Years of Coaching, Doc Rivers Has Stepped Into Broadcasting, What’s His Net Worth?

Actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director, Steve Carell has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Carell is best known for his role as Michael Scott in the globally hit comedy series, “The Office”. He also voiced the popular character of Gru in the “Despicable Me” franchise. Throughout his career, Carell has seamlessly transitioned from TV to film and back to TV again, appearing in productions like “Date Night”, “The 40-year-old Virgin”, “Evan Almighty”, “Little Miss Sunshine”, and more.

Steve Carell, star of the "The 40 Year Old Virgin" and the NBC comedy "The Office", at the Four Season's Hotel | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Alcorn

Most recently, Steve Carell joined hands with his former co-star at “The Office” and filmmaker, John Krasinski, for the upcoming action-animated comedy “IF”. Set to release in May this year, the film consists of an A-list star cast including Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon, among others.

Also Read: With New Extension, Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Set To Make Over $50 Million Per Season; What's His Net Worth?

Career in Theatre

Also Read: Simon Kinberg Created Award-Winning Films Like ‘Deadpool’ and ‘The Martian’; How Rich Is He?

Steven John Carell was born in Concord, Massachusetts, as the youngest of four brothers. In his childhood, Carell performed plays with his family and he later joined a reenactment group that portrayed the 10th (North Lincoln) Regiment of Foot. He attended high school at Middlesex School and graduated with a history degree from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 1984. During college, Carell joined the student improvisational comedy troupe Burpee's Seedy Theatrical Company and worked as a DJ at the campus radio station under the name "Sapphire Steve Carell."

He further performed in the comedy musical "Knat Scatt Private Eye," and appeared in a 1989 commercial for Brown's Chicken restaurant chain.

Career in Television and Film

Carell joined the Chicago comedy troupe The Second City in 1991 and concurrently made his film debut in the comedy-drama "Curly Sue." Further, he joined as a cast member on the ABC sketch comedy program "The Dana Carvey Show,” in 1996. The show aired for only 7 episodes, but Carell later played the role of Gary in the animated spin-off, "The Ambiguously Gay Duo." The segment lived on and continued "Saturday Night Live".

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s Carell appeared in several short-lived television series, such as "Over the Top", "Watching Ellie", and "Come to Papa" (2004). He also appeared as a correspondent for the late-night talk and news satire program "The Daily Show" from 1999 to 2005, featuring in regular segments like "Even Stevphen" with Stephen Colbert, and "Produce Pete."

Eventually, Carell bagged his first major film role in the hit comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy", starring alongside Will Ferrell.

However, Carell’s career breakthrough came in 2005, when he was cast in the leading role in the NBC American remake of the British series "The Office." The show is a mockumentary that documents life at Dunder Mifflin, a mid-sized paper supply company. The role of Michael Scott, the company's regional manager, shot Carell into the spotlight, after struggling in the first season. The show turned out to be a blockbuster hit and Carell won a Golden Globe Award and Television Critics Association Award in 2006 for his performance. He also received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout the run. Carell "The Office" in 2011 but returned for the series finale in 2013.

In 2005, Carell also appeared in the film "The 40-Year-Old Virgin". Further alongside “The Office”, Carell appeared in films like "Evan Almighty", "Dan in Real Life", "Get Smart" and the hit comedy "Date Night".

In 2010, he voiced the character of Gru in the animated family film "Despicable Me". He reprised the role for the sequels "Despicable Me 2", "Despicable Me 3", “Minions”, and “Minions: The Rise of Gru”.

One of Carell’s most critically acclaimed roles came in the true-crime drama film "Foxcatcher". He appeared alongside Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor and the Academy Award Nomination for Best Actor.

Further in 2015, he appeared in "The Big Short" which earned him another Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. Carell’s other film credits include, "Freeheld", "Café Society", "Battle of the Sexes", "Beautiful Boy", "Vice", and "Welcome to Marwen". Carell then made a return to television with the Apple TV+ drama series "The Morning Show," in 2019. The next year he appeared in the Netflix comedy "Space Force" and starred in Hulu's "The Patient", in 2022. He then appeared in the film “Asteroid City” playing the role of a motel manager in 2023.

Earnings from Television

In the early seasons of “The Office” Carell was paid a salary of $175,000 per episode. However, as the show’s popularity increased, Careel earned a salary of $300,000 per episode. He further took additional pay as he served as the producer, writer, and director, for some episodes. To this day, he continues to make money from syndication. Thus, Carell is estimated to have made over $7 million from the show.

Further for “The Morning Show”, Carell reportedly made about $750,000 per episode for his first season as per Variety. For the Netflix show “Space Force”, Carell made around $1 million per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the show lasted for a total of 17 episodes, he is estimated to have made about $17 million.

Earnings from Films

For the film “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, Carell was paid $500,000, according to Vulture. Further for “Evan Almighty” he made $5 million, for “Date Night” he was paid, $12.5 million, for “Dinner for Schmucks” he got $12 million and he received $15 million for the film "Crazy Stupid Love."

For the first installment of the “Despicable Me” franchise, Carell was paid about $500,000. However, his salary rose significantly for the sequels as he made $12.5 million for "Minions: The Rise of Gru", according to Variety.

Carell along with his wife Nancy bought a $6 million home in LA's Toluca Lake neighborhood in 2010. They tore down the property and built a 6,600-square-foot mansion. The home features 6 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms, an open living room, and a formal dining room. Further, the backyard features a free-form swimming pool and tennis courts. The couple also sold a former Toluca Lake home in 2012, for $5.1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

They also own a four-bedroom home in the town of Marshfield in Massachusetts and operate the Marshfield Hills General Store, which is primarily managed by Nancy's sister.

Carell married Nancy Ellen in 1995. The two met when Nancy was a student in an improvisation class he taught at Second City in Chicago. Together they have two children. Walls is a former cast member of "Saturday Night Live," and has appeared on several of Carell’s shows including “The Daily Show”, “The Office” and films like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin’.

Steve Carell and wife Nancy Carell at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Philanthropy

Carell donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in the wake of the George Floyd protests and has contributed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Lollipop Theater Network, and Entertainment Industry Foundation as well.

2015 Oscar Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role For “Foxcatcher”

2015 BAFTA Film Award Nomination: Best Supporting Actor For “Foxcatcher”

2006 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical For “The Office”

2014 Special Gotham Jury Award: Best Ensemble Performance For “Foxcatcher”

2014 Hollywood Film Award: Best Ensemble of the Year For “Foxcatcher”

2006 MTV Movie Award: Best Comedic Performance For “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series For “The Office”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “Little Miss Sunshine”

2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series For “The Office”

2007 WGA Award (TV): Comedy Series For “The Office”

2007 WGA Award (TV): Episodic Comedy For “The Office”

2014 BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award: Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in a Feature Film For “Despicable Me 2”

How old is Steve Carell?

Steve Carell is 61 years old.

Who is Steve Carell's wife?

Steve Carell has been married to Nancy Carell since 1995.

How old was Steve Carell when he got famous?

Steve Carell got his big break at age 43 when he was cast in “The Office” and the film, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”.

Is Steve Carell a Mexican?

No, Steve Carell is American, and his father is of Italian and German descent.

Why did Stephen Carell leave The Office?

Steve Carell reportedly left “The Office” to focus on his film career and other roles.

What year did Steve leave 'The Office'?

Steve Carell played the Character of Michael Scott in “The Office” for seven seasons before exiting the show in 2011.

What is Steve Carell’s net worth?

Steve Carell has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Legendary NBA Coach Phil Jackson's Net Worth?

Known for His Role in ‘The Sopranos,’ What Was Tony Sirico’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?