Stefan Edberg, the retired Swedish tennis professional, boasts a net worth of $25 million. His illustrious career spanned from 1985 to 1996, during which he clinched six Grand Slam singles titles and three men's doubles titles. He has even won numerous Masters Grand Prix and Championship Series titles. Notably, he is one of the only two male players in the Open Era to secure a world No. 1 ranking in both singles and doubles.

Stefan Edberg of Sweden hits a return against Boris Becker at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships | Photo by Focus on Sport | Getty Images

In 1983, Edberg turned professional after his Junior Grand Slam. He won his first doubles title in Basel, but tragically, at the US Open, his errant serve led to the death of linesman Dick Wertheim. In 1984, he secured his first top-level singles title in Milan and won the tennis tournament at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In 1985, Edberg was recognized for winning the Indoor in Memphis competition and went on to claim his first two Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open. A year later, he and Anders Järryd reached the French Open doubles final. In 1987, Edberg defended his Australian Open title, winning the last grass court match in that tournament. He also won men's doubles titles at the Australian and US Opens with Järryd.

In 1988, Edberg faced Boris Becker in the Wimbledon final, beginning a streak of three consecutive finals against Becker. He reached the 1989 French Open final but lost to the 17-year-old Michael Chang.

Retirement

In 1992 and 1993, Edberg reached the Australian Open finals but lost both times to Jim Courier. Three years later, he won his third and final Grand Slam doubles title in Australia with Petr Korda. He retired later that year, concluding his professional tennis career with six Grand Slam singles titles, three Grand Slam men's doubles titles, four Masters Series titles, and four Championship Series titles.

After retiring, Edberg participated in competitive squash and joined the Black Rock Tour of Champions in 2008, winning his first tournament in Paris. From 2014 to 2015, he coached Roger Federer, starting at the 2014 Australian Open.

Roger Federer of Switzerland receives the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award | Photo by Clive Brunskill | Getty Images

Edberg was born on January 19, 1966, in Västervik, Sweden. In 1992, he married Annette Hjort Olsen and together they have two children, Emilie and Christopher. Edgar is a devoted fan of the Swedish ice hockey team Växjö Lakers and the English football team Leeds United.

Stefan Edberg and Annette Hjort Olsen attend the 2023 French Open at Stade Roland Garros | Photo by Jean Catuffe | Getty Images

