Name Sienna Miller Net Worth $18 Million Salary $0.1 Million + Annual Income $1.5 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Modeling, Fashion Design Gender Female Date of birth December 28, 1981 Age 41 Nationality American Profession Actor, Model, Fashion designer

Sienna Miller, born on December 28, 1981, in New York City, is a renowned English actress, model, and fashion designer. With a diverse career spanning acting, modeling, and entrepreneurship, Miller's net worth is estimated to be around $18 million. She initially rose to prominence as a model, appearing in notable magazines such as Vogue and gaining attention for her appearances in the 2003 Pirelli Calendar, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Miller, who is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, just announced that she is expecting her second child, per E!Online. On that celebratory note, let's have a look at her earnings, acting roles, business ventures, and more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Sienna Miller's income is primarily derived from her acting career, modeling assignments and fashion endeavors. Her acting roles in various films and television projects have contributed significantly to her net worth.

Salary and business ventures of Sienna Miller

Miller started her career in modeling, landing collaborations with renowned brands and featuring on the pages of esteemed magazines. Transitioning to acting, she secured roles as early as 2001, including notable appearances in series like "The American Embassy" and "Keen Eddie." Achieving breakthrough fame with "Layer Cake" and "Alfie," her filmography expanded to encompass diverse roles in movies such as "Casanova," "Factory Girl," and "The Mysteries of Pittsburgh." In recent years, her performances have received critical acclaim, solidifying her status as a versatile and accomplished artist.

She retained her ties in the modeling industry with partnerships like Pepe Jeans London, Hugo Boss and Lindex and also ventured into entrepreneurship by co-founding a fashion label with her sister, Savannah. She has earned over $30 million just from modeling. But most of her time is spent on her fashion line. She gets almost $2 million from her fashion line where she is a fashion designer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo M. Raule

Sienna Miller owns properties in various locations, including a country retreat in Gloucestershire, England and a weekend retreat in the Hamptons. From acquiring a country retreat in Gloucestershire in 2009 to contemplating the sale of a London home in 2018, which she later opted to rent out, her real estate journey reflects a mix of investment acumen and adaptability. Notably, her Hamptons weekend retreat listed for $11.25 million in 2019, showcases 6,760 square feet of elegance, featuring Italian cabinetry, marble finishes and a harmonious blend of indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Sienna Miller's personal life has been marked by high-profile relationships, including an on-again, off-again relationship with actor Jude Law. Her dedication to her craft and advocacy against intrusive media practices, exemplified by her involvement in the phone-hacking scandal, showcase her commitment to her principles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Miller's dedication to her craft has led to numerous award nominations, including the BAFTA Rising Star Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film. Her ability to portray complex characters in film and television showcases her versatility as an actress.

What is Sienna Miller's age?

She is 41 years old.

Has Sienna Miller won any awards for her acting?

Yes, Sienna Miller has received award nominations, including the BAFTA Rising Star Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film.

What are Sienna Miller's primary sources of income?

Sienna Miller earns from her acting roles, modeling assignments and fashion-related ventures.

Which actors did Sienna Miller date?

From 2011 to 2015, Miller dated actor Tom Sturridge and she dated Jude Law between 2003–2006 and 2009–2011.

