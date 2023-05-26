Shakira And Lewis Hamilton Spotted Together; Here's How His Fortune Compares to Her Ex Piqué

British racer Lewis Hamilton, who is rumored to have been dating the currently single Shakira, was recently spotted at the celebrated Colombian singer's £12 million beach mansion for a boat day. The F1 legend spent time with her close friends in Miami and then she was also spotted with him at a dinner. Shakira and her Spanish footballer ex-husband Gerard Pique separated late last year.

Who Is Lewis Hamilton?

Getty Images | Jared C. Tilton

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, made his debut at the age of 22 alongside then reigning World Champion Fernando Alonso. His maiden F1 season was a blast. He missed the title by one point but went on to win it the next year. Hamilton has set many records in Formula 1, including the most pole positions and of course, the most wins. His achievements and influence extend beyond his domain making him one of the most recognizable figures in the world of sports. He has also ventured into fashion and music and collaborated with many famous brands and artists. He is also known to promote diversity and inclusivity in the world of motorsports.

Lewis Hamilton - Net Worth

Getty Images | Stuart C. Wilson

Hamilton's achievements are immense and so is his fortune. As per PlanetF1, in 2021 his net worth was around $285 million with his annual salary at Mercedes being around $40 million. He is known to be the biggest and highest-paid star in Formula One. He reportedly signed deals worth $57 million in 2022, as per Insider.

As per the Celebrity Net Worth, the racer Also makes an estimated $8 million in endorsements and his car collection includes a $1.2 million McLaren P1, two $1.6 million Ferrari LaFerraris, and a $2.7 million Mercedes-AMG Project One. It's been reported that the man also owned a custom-made Pagani Zonda, but he sold his car for $10 million in an effort to minimize his carbon footprint. Today, Hamilton is environment-conscious and his choice of car is an EV, the Mercedes AMG EQS. The racer is also a proud owner of a $4 million yacht, which is mostly docked in Monaco as per The Sports Rush.

Hamilton reportedly has four properties, a $43 million New York penthouse, a $24 million London mansion, and also two other houses in Geneva and Monte Carlo. Back in 2019, Hamilton had a private jet to his name, but he sold it for $22.5 million, as per Business Insider.

How Does Hamilton's Fortune Compare To Gerard Pique's?

Getty Images | Carlos Alvarez

Gerard Pique is a Spanish footballer, who played as a centreback for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, up until his retirement in 2022. The athlete began his career at an academy in Barcelona before he made his way into the team of Barcelona in 2004. He later played for Manchester United but soon returned to Barcelona. He is the co-founder of Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment company. He has also been involved in developing the Davis Cup Tennis Tournament.

Gerard Pique is a prominent figure and therefore, it comes as no surprise that he is worth $80 million.

Are Hamilton and Shakira Seeing Each Other?

Getty Images | Jamie Squire

The two were spotted together, sure, but nothing is confirmed at the moment. Hamilton is believed to be single. He was spotted with Dua Lipa a day after his dinner date with Shakira. Shakira was linked to Tom Cruise a while back. But all that turned out to be nothing more than rumors.