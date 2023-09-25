Name Shaggy aka Orville Burrell CD OJ Net worth $14 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music DOB 22 October 1968 Age 54 Years Gender Male Nationality Jamaica Profession Music Artist

Orville Burrell CD OJ, popularly known by his stage name “Shaggy” has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Jamaican-American musician and DJ is a popular reggae artist best known for his albums like "Boombastic" (1995), the 6x Platinum "Hot Shot" (2000), and "Summer in Kingston" (2011). Recently, ahead of his upcoming “Hot Summer Nights Tour”, the artist revealed that for years people have misunderstood the message of his hit song “It Wasn’t Me”. In an interview with PEOPLE, Shaggy revealed that it was a big misconception as the song isn’t a cheating song but an anti-cheating song. He mentioned the part of the record at the end which clarifies that the song isn’t pro-cheating.

Also Read: What Is 'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon's Net Worth?

Shaggy performs onstage at TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Jason Koerner

Shaggy's primary source of income is from his music sales, his shows, and tours. Shaggy has released more than a dozen studio albums, including "44/876," in which he teamed up with Sting and won a Grammy. Further, his singles "Boombastic" (1995), "It Wasn't Me" (2000), and "Angel" (2000) were also certified Platinum or higher.

Also Read: What Is 'Mr. Big' Chris Noth's Net Worth?

As per The Richest, the album "44/876" with Sting, made about $500,000 from record sales. Further, his earnings from the album Lucky Day which is certified platinum by Music Canada and gold by RIAA, was an estimated $600,000. From his album “Hot Shot” he earned about $9,000 and from “Midnite Lover” he is estimated to have made $50,000. For one of his most popular albums, “Boombastic”, Shaggy made a whopping $1,110,000, from record sales, as per the publication.

Also Read: What is NBA Legend Tony Parker's Net Worth?

Shaggy bought a $2.2 million, 5,756-square-foot home in Coral Gables, Florida. The home features five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and glass walls. Further, it sits on half an acre of land, housing a swimming pool and a fountain with a mermaid statue.

Instagram 964K followers Twitter 129K followers Facebook 2.1 million followers YouTube 2.63 million subscribers

In 2014, Shaggy married art director Rebecca Packer after 16 long years of dating. Together the loving couple have three daughters, Sydney and twins Madison and Kelsey. Shaggy also has two sons from a previous relationship, Richard Jr. and Tyler. Richard is also a rapper who goes by the stage name Robb Bank$.

Shaggy and wife Rebecca Packer alongside Chrysler CMO Olivier Francois, at 'Good Kill' Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau

In 2001, Shaggy launched the charitable organization ‘Shaggy Make A Difference Foundation’, which is dedicated to improving the physical infrastructure of the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, Jamaica. Over the years, he has donated vital equipment like ventilators to the hospital, and in 2009, he raised $300,000 with a fundraising event called the "Shaggy and Friends Benefit Concert." It eventually became a biennial event and it has raised over $1.6 million for the hospital so far, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

1996 Grammy: Best Reggae Album for "Boombastic" 2001 MOBO Award: Best Reggae Act 2002 Juno: Best Selling Album (Foreign or Domestic) For the album "Hot Shot" 2001 Teen Choice Award Music: Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist 2001 Teen Choice Award Music: Choice Love Song For the song "Angel". 2007 Jamaican Order of Distinction: Received the rank of Commander.

How old is Shaggy?

Shaggy also known as Orville Burrell CD OJ is 54 years old.

Is Shaggy a real Jamaican?

Shaggy was originally born on October 22, 1968, in Kingston, Jamaica.

What's Shaggy's net worth?

As of 2023, Shaggy has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

Multi-Billionaire Media Baron Rupert Murdoch Is Retiring; What is His Net Worth?

What Is Comedian Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth?