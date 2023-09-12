Name Ricky Gervais Net worth $160 Million Gender Male DOB Jun 25, 1961 Age 62 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Author, Comedian, Actor, Television Director, Television producer, Screenwriter, Writer, Film director, Film Producer, Disc jockey

Ricky Gervais, a British-born entertainer who is an actor, comedian, writer, and filmmaker, boasts a substantial net worth amounting to $160 million as of September 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. The lion's share of his wealth stems from his role as the mastermind behind the television series "The Office." This show originally debuted as a limited British series in 2001 and later underwent adaptation into an American version in 2005, which spanned 201 episodes across 9 seasons. Notably, the American rendition of "The Office" stands as one of the most financially successful shows in syndication history, accumulating millions of dollars in royalties and fees. Consequently, Gervais continues to enjoy substantial earnings, often raking in tens of millions of dollars when the show's distribution agreements are renewed or it finds a new platform.

Also Read: What Is 'Homeland' Star Damian Lewis' Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais)

What are Ricky Gervais' sources of income?

Earnings from "The Office"

As producers and creators, Ricky Gervais and his creative partner, Stephen Merchant, have seen substantial earnings during the original run of "The Office". However, Gervais' most significant windfall has arrived through profitable syndication and licensing agreements. Gervais holds a stake of at least 10% in "The Office's" syndication equity points, entitling him to 10% of all the profits generated by the show. As of now, Gervais has gained well over $100 million, before accounting for taxes, from syndication sales alone.

Also Read: As Soccer Legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hangs up His Boots; Here's the Net Worth He Walked Away With

In June 2019, Comcast's NBC acquired the rights to air "The Office" for a staggering $500 million, commencing in 2021. Prior to this, the show had been airing on networks under Viacom ownership, such as Comedy Central, and had also been a longstanding presence on Netflix.

Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards / Paul Drinkwater/Getty Images)

Also Read: In the Service of the Nation: 10 First Ladies of America and Their Enduring Legacies

Earnings from Netflix

In 2018, Gervais secured a lucrative deal with Netflix, which entailed a payment of $20 million for a stand-up special. This marked the second time Netflix had invested in his comedic talents, having previously acquired his special titled "Humanity," also at a reported price of $20 million. During the period spanning from June 2017 to June 2018, Gervais amassed an impressive $25 million from a variety of professional pursuits, solidifying his status as one of the top five highest-earning comedians worldwide. Remarkably, he remains active on the platform, consistently delivering new specials to Netflix's eager audience.

Earnings from "After Life"

A few years back, Gervais earned over $3 million, thanks to the success of his Netflix series "After Life," per Marca.

Ricky Gervais speaks onstage at the Season 3 Premiere of Netflix's "After Life"/ Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images

In 2006, Ricky Gervais and his partner, Jane Fallon purchased a London home for approximately $6.5 million. They decided to sell this property in 2015, listing it for $11.8 million. In 2016, they relocated to a new residence, which they acquired for just under $16 million. Additionally, they own a $3.75 million apartment located in the Barbizon 63 building in Manhattan.

Twitter 15 million followers Instagram 3.8 million followers

Ricky Gervais and his partner, Jane Fallon, have consciously opted not to marry or have children. While Gervais has been active in several charitable endeavors, his most notable cause is championing animal rights. Back in 2015, it was widely reported that he made a commitment to leave his entire wealth to support animal rights charities. He passionately opposes activities like hunting, poaching, and illegal animal trading. Gervais' unwavering dedication to animal welfare has earned him numerous accolades and commendations, including recognition from organizations like PETA. Furthermore, Gervais is an outspoken atheist and a staunch advocate for same-sex marriage.

Image Source: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images

Ricky Gervais' awards

As of the current date, Ricky Gervais has an impressive collection of awards, including seven BAFTA Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild award, and three Golden Globe Awards, which he has hosted five times.

How many award nominations has Ricky Gervais received?

He has received 92 nominations.

Does Ricky Gervais have siblings?

Yes, he has 3 siblings, Larry Gervais, Marsha Gervais, and Bob Gervais.

What is Ricky Gervais' birth name?

His birth name is Ricky Dene Gervais.

More from MARKETREALIST

Sara Ramirez Has Proved Her Talent on Stage and Screen; Here's All About Her Talents and Net Worth

What Is 'Old Town Road' Singer Lil Nas X's Net Worth?