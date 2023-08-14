Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence was recently trolled for one of his campaign ads that he shot at a gas station, to bash the Biden administration for steep gas prices. In the campaign video, Pence unlatches a gas nozzle at the station and seemingly pretends to pump gas into a pickup truck. The former vice president uploaded the video to X (formerly Twitter), where it has been viewed over 3.5 million times.

“Remember $2 gallon gas? I do,” Pence tells the camera as he removes the nozzles and places them inside the filler opening of his red truck. “And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy,” Pence continues. However, viewers seemed to be focused on Pence’s poor acting skills and his pretentious act of putting gas in his car rather than recalling the lower prices.

The viewers pointed out that Pence seemingly failed to pick a fuel grade before removing the gas hose, which caused the pump to beep continuously throughout his speech about rising gas and electricity prices and his plan to fix the high costs.

Trolls also posted memes and made jokes about the incident, further ridiculing the Indiana Republican and adding the fact that Pence never squeezed the lever on the hose to fill the gas.

Amid his presidential campaign, it is noteworthy that Mike Pence took less than three years since 2019 to quadruple his wealth while it took him nearly two decades of government service to become a millionaire, as per Forbes estimates. Since leaving office as the vice president in 2021, Pence has become a public speaker, writer, and consultant which allowed him to amass a massive net worth and asset portfolio.

The 64-year-old is currently wealthier than he’s ever been with an estimated net worth of $4 million, as of July, according to Forbes. As vice president, his fortune was mostly locked up in government pensions but since he has been out of office, he has scooped up a mansion in Indiana and expanded his exposure to the stock market, from his new earnings.

From to beginning of 2022 to June 2023, Pence earned about $3.4 million by delivering 32 paid speeches, and $1.4 million in advance payments for his book, Forbes reported. Also, Pence's wife Karen Batten was paid $75,000 in advance payments for her book, titled “When It’s Your Turn To Serve.”

However, Pence’s pensions still account for nearly a quarter of his estimated $4 million fortune, at nearly $1.1 million combined. Further, Hoosier Heartland, the entity through which he conducts his speaking, writing, and consulting, has paid him $381,000 in salary since the beginning of 2022, as per his most recent financial disclosure.

The Pence family used some of their recent earnings to acquire a $1.9 million, five-acre home in Indiana. Forbes estimates that the property, which is the first he has owned since moving into the Indiana Governor’s Mansion in 2013, is currently worth $1 million, after deducting the balance of the 30-year mortgage.

Pence also has an impressive stock portfolio with shares in four mutual funds which are estimated to be worth around $95,000 and $250,000. Earlier in 2004, Forbes reported that he had a stake in Kiel Bros. Oil Co. which was worth between $200,000 and $450,000, but he ended up making a loss as the company went bankrupt. Pence’s larger holdings today are a money market account and a Fidelity index fund, in which he has somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million apiece, as per the report.