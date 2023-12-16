Name Evan Goldberg Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Salary Screenwriting, production Gender Male Date of Birth September 15, 1982 Age 41 Years Nationality Canadian Profession Screenwriter, producer, director, actor

Popular Canadian screenwriter and director, best known for co-directing films such as "The Interview," "This Is the End," "Superbad," and "The Green Hornet," Evan Goldberg has amassed a $40 million net worth. As part of his collaborations with Seth Rogen, he has also produced "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,", "Sausage Party," and more. His writing career began with HBO's "Da Ali G Show" in 2004 alongside Rogen and the duo went on to make a name for themselves in showbiz together.

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen | Getty Images | John Lamparski

Ever since Goldberg began his career with HBO's "Da Ali G Show" back in 2004, writing has been his key revenue-generating talent, before he went on to co-direct and co-produce silverscreen projects like "Knocked Up," and "Superbad". The latter was loosely based on Goldberg and Rogen's own high school experience and the characters were also named after them. Backed by this success, the duo later set up their own production company, Point Grey Pictures. They went on to work on many projects together, including Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse," "This Is the End" and more.

The two have also produced the 2011 superhero movie, "The Green Hornet," and produced "The Guilt Trip," which starred Seth and Barbra Streisand. But Goldberg and Rogen hit global headlines for "The Interview," which was a parody on the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

The two also worked together on the animated film "Sausage Party," which performed well at the box office and earned more than $100 million.

Evan D. Goldberg was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on September 15, 1982, and met Rogen back in high school, setting the stage for a career built on collaborations with him.

He is married to Lisa Yadavaia, and the couple has even produced a few projects together, including "Santa Inc." and "Funny People," "Faces of Meth", and more.

American Comedy Awards, USA- Winner in 2014.

Canadian Comedy Awards- Winner in 2008.

Primetime Emmy Awards- Nominated in 2022, 2021 and 2005.

Film Independent Spirit Awards- Nominated in 2012.

Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards- Nominated in 2016.

CinemaCon, USA- Nominated in 2014.

Canadian Screen Awards, CA- Nominated in 2013 for Goon.

Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA)- Nominated in 2017.

Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA)- Nominated in 2016.

Online Film & Television Association- Nominated in 2008.

Golden Schmoes Awards- Winner in 2007.

Indiewire Critics' Poll- Winner in 2013.

Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards- Nominated in 2020.

Just for Laughs Comedy Festival- Winner 2014.

Getty Images | Evan Goldberg | Dia Dipasupil

What movies has Evan Goldberg appeared in?

He was seen in the movies, 50/50 and The Green Hornet.

Is Superbad Based on a true story?

It was loosely based on Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen's high school years.

How old is Evan Goldberg?

He is 41 years old as of 2023 and was born on 15th September 1982.

Who wrote Sausage Party?

The film was written by Evan Goldberg, Jonah Hill, and Seth Rogen in 2016.

Where did Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg meet?

They met in a mutual bar mitsvah class and were inseparable until Goldberg left town in 2000.

