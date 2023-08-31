Name Priyanka Chopra Net Worth $70 Million Salary $10 Million Annual Income $243,437 Gender Female DOB July 18, 1982 Age 41 Nationality Indian Profession Actress, Singer, Producer Sources of Income Acting, Singing, Production

Priyanka Chopra, a name signifying excellence in acting, singing, and beauty, is also associated with a $70 million net worth. Born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, India, this versatile artist started off by making a mark on a global stage as the winner of the Miss World contest. Chopra capitalized on initial fame and evolved as an actress, before establishing herself as a producer who shares her fortune with husband Nick Jonas. After achieving success in Bollywood after a long journey, she moved to the US and bagged a role on TV as well as roles in Hollywood productions. Her stature as a global star was bolstered when Amazon cast Chopra in its series Citadel, which was the most expensive show ever made at $250 million.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice/ Claudio Lavenia/GettyImages

Chopra's primary sources of income are her acting gigs and ventures in the entertainment industry. She swiftly transitioned from modeling to acting and made her way via bollywood to her role as Alex Parrish in the American TV series "Quantico." Beyond acting, Chopra's foray into music made her the first Bollywood celebrity to join Creative Artists Agency, and her music video "Exotic," featuring Pitbull, was well-received. Chopra's ability to successfully juggle multiple creative pursuits has undoubtedly contributed to her substantial net worth.

Priyanka Chopra's salary

In 2018, Chopra's total earnings amounted to $3.5 million, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities. Over the years, her annual income has consistently exceeded $10 million, encompassing her earnings from acting, endorsements, and various ventures.

Endorsement deals

Collaborations with renowned brands such as Pantene, Nirav Modi, and Lyf Mobile have significantly contributed to Chopra's income. This year, Chopra also attended the Bulgari High-Jewellery soiree, as one of the brand's global ambassadors.

As an entrepreneur, Chopra founded Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company that focuses on regional films, in 2016. With a vision to promote diverse storytelling, this venture exemplifies Chopra's commitment to the film industry's growth.

Chopra's investment preferences reflect her pragmatic approach to wealth management. Instead of luxury items, she has invested in real estate, including properties across Mumbai, Goa, New York City, and Encino, California. Priyanka Chopra's real estate investments highlight her astute financial decisions.

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's earnings over the years.

Year Earnings 2016 $14 million 2017 $12 million 2018 $3.5 million

Priyanka Chopra's massive social media following further attests to her global popularity.

Social Media Followers Instagram 89 Million Facebook 56 Million Twitter 27.7 Million

Apart from her professional achievements, Chopra's philanthropic endeavors include her association with UNICEF since 2006. Her foundation, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, focuses on empowering underprivileged children, especially young women. For her remarkable efforts, she was honored with the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"/Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages

How active is Priyanka Chopra in philanthropy?

Priyanka Chopra is highly active in philanthropy, donating at least 10% of her earnings to various charities.

What business ventures has Priyanka Chopra pursued?

Priyanka Chopra founded Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company aimed at promoting regional films and diverse storytelling.

How has Priyanka Chopra's career spanned across different industries

Priyanka Chopra's career encompasses beauty pageants, acting, music and endorsements.

