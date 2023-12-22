Name David Gilmour Net Worth $180 Million Sources of Income Music Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 6, 1946 Age 77 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Record Producer, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Multi-instrumentalist, Guitarist, Music Programmer, Film Score Composer

Iconic English musician, singer, songwriter, and guitarist David Gilmour is known to the world as the co-lead of the legendary band Pink Floyd. The band is known for psychedelic rock and blues-based progressive rock. To date, the band has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide.

David Gilmour joined the band in 1968 in the place of founding member of the band, Syd Barret. His arrival truly marked the rise of the band as with him came his solos that often incorporated blues and mixed Lydian scales. As of December 2023, David Gilmour's net worth is somewhere around $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

David Gilmour | Getty Images | Ernesto Ruscio

Gilmour has been associated with the iconic band for a very long time and most of his net worth is attributed to his career as a co-lead of Pink Floyd.

Career highlights

Gilmour joined a blues rock band in the early 60s. He incidentally stopped to watch a show of Pink Floyd's on his way back from France. At this point, Syd Barrett's mental state had already been deteriorating and he failed to recognize Gilmour despite the two being good friends from university. There were no plans of him replacing Barrett and he only joined the band as a contributor for Barrett. However, Barrett was unable to deliver and his erratic behavior had become a concern for the other bandmates. Eventually, Gilmour completely took over for Barrett.

During this period, the band reached the incredible height of success with iconic albums like "The Dark Side of the Moon," "The Wall," and "The Final Cut." The band continued to grow till the 80s. However, in 1985, Roger Waters left the band which left Gilmour to lead the remaining band members. In 1994, the band finally released The Division Bell. The tour later collectively earned $250 million.

David Gilmour | Getty Images | Matthew Eisman

David Gilmour is famous for his extensive collection of guitars. It was once reported that he owned more than 100 guitars that were also extremely expensive and luxurious. In 2019, he auctioned many of his collection in Los Angeles. In total, he managed to earn more than $21.5 million, thanks to the extremely successful auction.

In 2002, he sold his home in West London for around 4.5 million pounds (approx. $5.7 million) and later donated all of the money to a charity that supported homeless people. He said that it was the right thing to do as he had originally bought the property for only 300,000 pounds almost 20 years before 2002. He also has another mansion in Greece that went up for sale with a price of about $1.5 million. The house featured a regal design and offers views of oceans as well as the the mountains. It is unclear how much Gilmour paid for the property.

David Gilmour | Getty Images | Chiaki Nozu

David Jon Gilmour was born in Cambridge, England, on March 6, 1946. He was raised in Grantchester by a teacher and a zoology professor, and he wanted to pursue music from a very young age. He was married to American model Virginia Hasenbein. The former couple have four children together. In 1994, he married novelist Polly Samson, and the couple share four children (the fourth child is adopted).

Is David Gilmour the greatest guitar player of all time?

Gilmour has been ranked one of the greatest guitarists of all time by publications including Rolling Stone and The Daily Telegraph.

What was David Gilmour known for?

Gilmour was best known for being the lead guitarist and singer for the British rock band Pink Floyd.

Which collection is David Gilmour famous for?

It was once reported that Gilmour owned more than 100 guitars that were extremely expensive and luxurious.

