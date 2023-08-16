Name Pete Sampras Networth $150 million Monthly Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $12 Million + Sources of income Competition winnings, real estate, business ventures Gender Male DOB August 12, 1971 Age 52 Nationality American Profession Retired Tennis Player



What is Pete Sampras' net worth?

Pete Sampras, the retired American tennis legend, is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Before the Big 3 era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Sampras was the biggest name in tennis and held the record for the most Grand Slam titles on the men's circuit. Pete, nicknamed "Pistol Pete" due to his precise and powerful one-handed backhand, retired in 2003 with a number one world ranking and 14 Grand Slam singles titles. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007.

Pete Sampras has a massive net worth of $150 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth while CA Knowledge claims his wealth is $160 million. Sampras accumulated his wealth during his professional career which spanned from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, and his smart real estate investments.

Getty Images | Photo by Clive Brunskill

Sampras celebrated his 52nd birthday on August 12. On his birthday he was remembered by fellow tennis player, John Isner who recalled the tennis legend’s awe-inspiring performance in the 1995 US Open final.

Sources of income

During his career, Pete Sampras' earnings were derived from competition winnings, sponsorship, and endorsements. Pete Sampras earned $43 million from his 14 grand slam tournaments. He also signed multiple product endorsement deals with Sergio Tacchini, Wilson, Nike, Dannon, and Pizza Hut.

As per CA Knowledge, Pete Sampras's salary is estimated to be over $1 million and his annual income is estimated to be over $12 Million.

Pete Sampras formed Pure Sports Management, LLC, a California-based management which is run by his brother, Gus Sampras, a longtime sports marketing executive. He also founded Pete Sampras Tennis Academy to train young and upcoming tennis stars and he has invested in several real estate properties.

Over the years, Pete Sampras and his wife, Bridgette Wilson have bought some of the impressive properties around the Los Angeles area. In 2001, the couple bought a $8.9 million mansion in Beverly Hills. They listed the 10,000-square-foot property for sale in mid-2008 for $23 million and ultimately sold it for $17 million to "Will & Grace" creator Max Mutchnick, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2009, they bought another property in Brentwood for $5.6 million which they put on the market for $8.9 million in 2016 and sold for $7.25 million in 2017. In the same year, they completed construction on a 16,000-square-foot mansion on Lake Sherman in Thousand Oaks, California. They didn’t stay on the property for years and ultimately sold it for $25 million in March, as per the publication.

In 2013, they bought a $6 million property in Bel Air, and just a few months later in early 2014, they paid $3.5 million for a neighboring home of their other property. They reportedly turned the second home into a gym and man cave.

1988 $41,000 1989 $88,000 1990 $2.9 million 1991 $1.8 million 1992 $2 million 1993 $3.8 million 1994 $4.9 million 1995 $3.5 million 1996 $3.3 million 1997 $5.7 million 1998 $2.4 million 1999 $2.8 million 2000 $2.3 million 2001 $1 million 2002 $1.2 million

Total: $43 million as per ncesc.

Personal life

Pete Sampras married Bridgette Wilson, an actress and former Miss Teen USA, in 2000. The couple welcomed their first child two years later and a second child in 2005. Since his retirement, Sampras has lived a quiet homebound life in California.

Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Dunn

Titles

Sampras won seven Wimbledon singles championships from 1993 to 1995 and from 1997 to 2000. He won five U.S. Open titles in 1990, 1993, 1995–96 and 2002, and two Australian Open championships in 1994 and 1997.

Getty Images | Photo by Gary M. Prior

How old is Pete Sampras?

Pete Sampras is 52 years old (12 August 1971).

What is the height of Pete Sampras?

Pete Sampras is 1.83 m. (6’ 0”) tall.

What is Pete Sampras doing now?

Since his retirement, Sampras has led a quiet, private, homebound life and has invested in real estate and his business ventures.

How fast was Pete Sampras?

Sampras was known for his high-speed serves, often crossing 130 mph.

What is Pete Sampras' net worth in 2023?

Pete Sampras has a massive net worth of $150 million, as of 2023.

