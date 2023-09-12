Name Lil Nas X Net Worth $9 Million Salary $70,000 Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Singing Gender Male Date of Birth April 9, 1999 Age 24 Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper

The Grammy-winning singer and rapper, Lil Nas X took the world by storm with his debut single and so it goes without saying that he is quite wealthy at the age of twenty-four. The single "Old Town Road" was an instant chart-topper and earned a diamond certification in 2019. As of 2023, Lil Nas X is worth an estimated $9 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Lil Nas X's success and his fortune are majorly attributed to the single. He made a lot, more so if we take the investment into consideration. He spent only $50 to make this song—around $30 purchasing the beat from producer YoungKio and another $20 recording it at Atlanta studio CinCoYo. As per Forbes, he made around $14 million pretax from the song.

What went wrong with "Satan Shoes"?

Lil Nas was selling Satan Shoes with real drops of blood in them for $1,018 each. It was a limited edition with only 666 pairs being made. The shoes were technically Nike's and the company did not agree to them being made. Hence, they sued and even won the bid to halt the sales.

Social media personality

Lil Nas started gaining traction on social media as an internet personality. He once stated in an interview that he deliberately tried to gain a following on social media and ultimately succeeded with Twitter. He was known for making fan accounts for Nicki Minaj in 2017 and in the process of creating those accounts, he went viral. Although he initially denied having any ties with those fan accounts, he eventually confessed after making a career in music.

Lil Nas X reportedly owns a home in Sherman Oaks California and he actually accounted for his purchase on Twitter. He captioned the post, "bought my first house today."

bought my first house today 😢🧡 pic.twitter.com/Up2yNrnsHO — ✟ (@LilNasX) March 5, 2021

Instagram 11.8 million followers Twitter 7.9 million followers Facebook 3.8 million followers

Montero Lamar Hill, known to the world as Lil Nas X was born on April 9, 1999. He gained worldwide prominence after his debut song "Old Town Road" which spent 19 weeks atop the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and even became the longest-running number-one song since 1958. Nas X was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia, and grew up in Atlanta with his mother and grandmother. He started using the internet heavily when he was just 13 and spent his teens creating memes and fan accounts on Twitter.

In June 2019, Lil Nas X came out to his sister and also to his father and said that "the universe was signaling him to do so." He came out publicly as gay, on the last day of Pride Month in 2019. Lil Nas X also admitted that he was an atheist but is now a very spiritual person.

The 24-year-old artist has already bagged some major awards. He is a two-time Grammy Awards and five-time Billboard Music Awards as well as MTV Video Music Awards winner. He has also been honored with two BET Hip Hop Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and two American Music Awards. He was named one of the 25 most influential people on the internet in 2019 for his "global impact on social media" and "overall ability to drive news," as per TIME.

Can Lil Nas X play guitar?

Yes, Lil Nas X can play guitar and he has even performed live with the guitar.

Why did he choose Lil Nas X as his stage name?

He says that it's a tribute to the rapper Nas from Queen Bridge, New York.

Is Lil Nas X gay?

Yes, he came out as gay in 2019.

