American actor, singer, and songwriter Nick Jonas recently enjoyed a month of vacation soaking up the summer sun with his family. The star took to Instagram to share the precious moments with his fans. He captioned one of the posts as, "July was a movie." The Jonas Brothers star was seen at the beach and on boats with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their adorable daughter Malti Marie. The pictures also included moments from Priyanka Chopra’s 41st birthday, which they celebrated on July 18.

The star’s lavish summer vacation is a testament to his and his wife’s staggering multi-million net worth. While they both co-own real estate, Nick has his own solo gigs and music career.

Nick Jonas has an estimated combined net worth of $70 million with his wife Priyanka Chopra as of June 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. This makes Nick Jonas the richest of the Jonas Brothers. Joe and Kevin Jonas have estimated net worths of $50 million and $40 million, respectively.

What is Nick Jonas’ annual income?

The star has reportedly makes over $6 million a year, according to Music In Minnesota. Nick Jonas brings in $500,000 or more every month. Nick has had the most successful solo career among his brothers as his songs have appeared thrice on the Billboard 200 list and eight times on the Hot 100 list.

Image Source: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

After the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in February 2019, their first combined single, “Sucker”, which also features the wives of the three stars went on to top the music charts. Since the comeback, Nick’s net worth has doubled considering the band’s 2019 leg of the Happiness Begins Tour sold over 1 million tickets. It is estimated the total earnings from this leg of the tour were over $100 million. Collectively, the three Jonas Brothers command a net worth of $150 million.

Image Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's real estate

Prior to his wedding in 2018, Nick Jonas bought a luxurious $6.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Also, a year after their marriage, the couple bought a 20,000-square-foot mansion in an exclusive neighborhood outside L.A in Encino, California, which is valued at $20 million.

The massive estate covers over 20,000 square feet and sits as the most expensive home in the neighborhood. The mansion is spread over 5 acres and has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Further, it features finesse interiors, a wine cellar, an infinity pool, a massive backyard and an exclusive indoor basketball court.

Nick Jonas has an extravagant car collection which includes several classics and sports cars demonstrating the star’s love for cars. The vast array of luxurious cars in his collection includes a 1968 Ford Mustang, a 1960 Ford Thunderbird, and a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible. His rather modern collection of cars includes a 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T, a modern Fisker Karma, a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Mayback S650, a Ferrari Testarossa, and a 2022 Land Rover Range Rove SV Autobiography.

However, the two most impressive cars in the star’s large collection would be the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed, which has a starting price of $274,900, and the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, whose price starts from $559,350.

