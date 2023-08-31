Name Adrian Peterson Net Worth $1 million Salary N/A Annual Income $2 million Sources of income Football DOB March 21, 1985 Age 38 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession NFL Athelete

American professional footballer Adrian Peterson has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After excelling in college football Peterson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007, where he set a new record for rushing yards in a single game and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. With his long-running career, at age 30, he also became the oldest running back in NFL history to win first-team All-Pro honors. But despite earning millions, Peterson’s net worth remains low due to his various financial and legal troubles. Recently, Peterson revealed that he looks to play in 2023 but will retire if he fails to sign with a team.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Peterson earns an annual salary of $2 million. He had raked in more than $100 million from the 2020 NFL season in NFL salary alone. But due to his loan troubles, he had lost almost all of it. He initially signed a 5-year, $40-million contract with the Vikings getting an annual salary of $8 million. Later in 2011, he was roped in with a 6-year, $86-million contract which paid him an average annual salary of $14.4 million. He re-signed with a 3-year, $42-million contract with the Vikings and as he moved to the Redskins in 2018, his annual salary was just over $1 million. He had re-signed a two-year, $8-million deal with the Redskins in 2019.

Peterson listed his home in Texas for $8.5 million in 2016. After four years of trying, Peterson eventually settled for a $4.5 million deal, which was about $500,000 less than what he originally paid for it in 2013. The mansion featured a library, a wine cellar, a theater, a motor court a game room, a bar, and a swimming pool.

Peterson reportedly listed another property in Houston Texas in 2021 for $5.3 million. He bought this property for $3.4375 million back in 2016, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The Rivercrest Estates home features 11 bedrooms, a wine bar, an aquarium, a private theatre, an indoor basketball court, a gym, and hydrotherapy immersion tanks among other amenities. Adrian’s assets are believed to be liquidated to pay his debts.

In 2019, it was confirmed that Peterson had almost gone broke after mismanaging his finances. A lender in Pennsylvania had sued Adrian over a repayment of a $5.2-million loan while seeking $6.6 million from him, as per CNBC.

Adrian Peterson ordered to pay $600K after defaulting on 2016 loan from Twin Cities bank. https://t.co/fBJVe94Qpf — KARE 11 (@kare11) February 8, 2018

Adrian Peterson married his long-term girlfriend Ashley Brown in 2014. The two reportedly met as freshmen at Oklahoma, and they eventually moved to Los Angeles for Brown to model. The two welcomed their son, Adrian, Jr., in 2011 and Ashley ended her modeling career to move to Minnesota with Peterson.

Even though Peterson married his long-time girlfriend, he has reportedly fathered "at least" six children with six different women, according to a Star Tribune report. Further, Peterson was involved in a 2011 sexual misconduct investigation and was accused of filing misleading tax records.

2007 NFL AP: Offensive Rookie of the Year

2007 NFL PFWA: Offensive Rookie of the Year

2007 NFL Sporting News: Rookie of the Year

2008 NFL Bert Bell Award: Player of the Year

2012 NFL AP: MVP

2012 NFL PFWA: MVP

2012 NFL Bert Bell Award: Player of the Year

2012 NFL AP: Offensive Player of the Year

2012 NFL PFWA: Offensive Player of the Year

2012 NFL PFWA: Comeback Player of the Year

2012 NFL Sporting News: Offensive Player of the Year

How old is Adrian Peterson?

Adrian Peterson is 38 years old.

Will Adrian Peterson play in 2023?

Adrian Peterson is not retiring in 2023 and he hopes to play one more year, as per CBS Sports. However, he has expressed that he will retire if he fails to sign with a team.

What is Adrian Peterson's net worth?

Adrian Peterson has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2023.

Does Adrian Peterson have a wife?

Adrian Peterson has been married to Ashley Brown since 2014.

