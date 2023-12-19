Name Ryan Fitzpatrick Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income NFL Earnings, Endorsements, Investments, Business Ventures Date of Birth November 24, 1982 Age 41 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Football Player

Retired American NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has amassed a net worth of $30 million. Due to his exceptional playing skills, the players gave him the nicknames FitzMagic and FitzTragic. During his career, he played for 17 seasons in the National Football League and was a starter for nine teams, the most in league history.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets warms up before a game | Getty Images | Photo by Norm Hall

Fitzpatrick's significant sources of income include his NFL earnings, brand endorsements, and investments. In his football career, the former NFL quarterback has played for several teams, starting with the St. Louis Rams. In 2005, he signed a $953,000, three-year contract with the Rams. He then played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2007 and signed a three-year, $7.405 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

In 2017, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $3 million contract, and a year later, he signed a one-year contract extension with the team. During his time with the Buccaneers, he became the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in three consecutive games.

In 2019, he agreed to a two-year deal worth $11 million with the Miami Dolphins. Later, in 2021, he joined the Washington Football Team for one year. Reportedly, he earned $82 million in NFL salary alone. In 2022, Fitzpatrick announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons. Today, he works as an analyst for Prime Video.

Ryan Fitzpatrick gestures to the crowd during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Barnes

Fitzpatrick met Liza Barber at Harvard University and married her in 2006. The couple has three sons and four daughters: Brady, Tate, Lucy, Maizy, Zoey, Ruby, and Jake. He became popular in the NFL for his games and beards and sometimes refers to himself as "The Amish Rifle." Moreover, he was named the Smartest Athlete in Sports in 2010.

NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick attends the "New York Spectacular" opening night | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

- NFL Rookie of the Week 2005

- AFC Offensive Player of the Month 2011

- Ed Block Courage Award 2015

- Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week 2015

- Miami Dolphins Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award 2019

- Miami Dolphins Don Shula Leadership Award 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Reaves

For which teams has Ryan Fitzpatrick played?

Fitzpatrick has played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Miami Dolphins.

What is Ryan Fitzpatrick's net worth?

As of 2023, Fitzpatrick's net worth is $30 million.

Is Ryan Fitzpatrick married?

Yes. Fitzpatrick married Liza Barber in 2006 and has seven children with her.

What is Ryan Fitzpatrick's full name?

Fitzpatrick's full name is Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick.

