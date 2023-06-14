You have binge-watched TV on Netflix. Would you now like to have a "one-of-a-kind restaurant experience" curated by Netflix? Yes, you read it right. The streaming giant will have a two-week pop-up starting June 30. Netflix describes it as an "elevated dining experience" in Los Angeles featuring chefs who star in popular Netflix shows like "Chef's Table" and "Nailed It!"

The limited-time pop-up will feature popular chefs like Rodney Scott, Curtis Stone and Nadiya Hussain, who have come together to design a menu that Netflix says will give "fans and foodies a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience."

"From episode to entree, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows," Netflix VP of consumer products Josh Simon said in a statement, as per CNBC.

The pop-up will also see mixologists from Netflix's "Drink Masters" making custom cocktails for the drink menu.

Guests can make reservations by putting down a non-refundable $25 deposit which will go toward their final bill, the restaurant's FAQ states.

The Netflix Bites menu is still a secret and will be unveiled on June 30. Netflix has also made it clear that chefs will not be available to meet the guests.

"As yummy as that’d be, Netflix Bites is strictly an opportunity to taste these chefs’ unique dishes," the FAQ reads. "Chefs will not be on-site to meet and greet." You can reserve a spot here.

Till you get to taste the awesome food, why not watch and rewatch these amazing shows available on the streaming platform?

If you love street food, this would be the best food show to watch. The show features food from across the world that you will never find in any fine dining restaurant. The third season featured street foods from different states in the US.

In this season, Alton Brown returns as the host and Mark Dacascos serves again as the Chairman. Five new Iron Chefs go head to head with challenger chefs in seven episodes focusing on a street ingredient.

The Great British Baking Show

This show is an international hit and for a very good reason. The show sees rookie bakers challenge each other while learning the fundamentals of baking.

This is a Chinese documentary series that focuses on dishes and ingredients popular in different regions of the country. Each episode is only 15 minutes long, a perfect appetizer before you indulge in something more elaborate.

This Netflix original series features 12 international teams fight "to impress the world's toughest palates as they whip up iconic dishes from nine nations in this star-packed competition".

Viewers join Chef David Chang as he travels the world and dines at the best local restaurants.

Another great show featuring David Chang, where he focuses on the history and origin of food. So if you are a history buff who loves to eat, this one's for you.

This American-Mexican documentary series explores the history and culture behind the beloved Mexican street food. The show delves into popular taco styles that have long and rich, but little-known histories.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown

Teams of three family members each face off in this British cooking show which is brought us to by BBC. It's a perfect binge-worthy show with only two seasons.

Nailed It

Another show where amateur bakers take on each other. The show has a total of six seasons and enjoys a cult following.