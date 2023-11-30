What Is Grammy-Winning Artist Ne-Yo's Net Worth?

Name Ne-Yo (Shaffer Chimere Smith) Net worth $9 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, acting, production DOB October 18, 1979 Age 44 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession R&B singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, actor

Pop and R&B singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor Ne-Yo (Shaffer Chimere Smith) has an estimated net worth of $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ne-Yo made a place for himself in the music industry with his songwriting skills. He then gained critical acclaim as a solo artist winning multiple Grammys for songs like “Miss Independent”. Ne-Yo has also appeared in several shows and films.

Ne-Yo attends Urban One Honors 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Career in Music

Right after graduating from the Las Vegas Academy Of The Arts, Ne-Yo focused on songwriting. He took the name "Ne-Yo" because one of his friends called him “Neo” from the “Matrix” as he "sees songwriting like Neo sees the Matrix."

He initially signed with Columbia but the label soon dropped him. His big break came when singer Marques Houston heard his lead single "That Girl" from his ready-to-be-recorded album. Houston helped Ne-Yo re-record the track and it featured in Houston's debut album, “MH”. With this, Ne-Yo was recognized as one of the industry's best songwriters.

Ne-Yo soon started working with prominent artists such as Christina Milan, Youngstown, B2K, Teedra Moses, Faith Evans, and more. In 2004, he wrote "Let Me Love You" for Mario. The number-one hit made Ne-Yo one of the most sought-after songwriters in the industry. He then signed with Jay-Z after the legendary rapper watched him perform.

Ne-Yo began his solo career in 2006 with his debut album, “In My Own Words”. It featured hits like "So Sick" and "When You're Mad." The album was certified platinum and just a year later, he released his second album “Because of You.” The album reached the number-one spot on the Billboard Top 200 and its lead single, "Because of You," helped the album achieve platinum status.

His third album “Year of the Gentleman” in 2008, also received positive reviews and went platinum. It produced hits like "Closer" and "Miss Independent." He then released a greatest hits album in 2009 and spent the next few years touring. In 2010, he released his next album, Libra Scale. He then collaborated with artists like Lil Wayne and Pitbull. Ne-Yo then went on to collaborate with global stars like David Guetta, Akon, and Juicy J. with whom he released the single "She Knows."

Other Ventures

Apart from music, Ne-Yo bagged a major role in 2011's “Battle: Los Angeles” and in a George Lucas film called “Red Tails”. He also appeared in a range of television shows like “CSI: NY”, in which he played the role of a hitman. He also appeared as a judge on the reality TV show World of Dance. He further helped develop the animated series “I Heart Tuesday” for the Cartoon Network in 2011.

In 2017, Ne-Yo purchased a $1.9 million house in Sherman Oaks, California, per Architectural Digest. The neighborhood also houses other celebrities like Hilary Duff and Gwen Stefani. The Cape Cod-style home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, custom oak floors, and a glass wine cellar. Ne-Yo listed the home for Dale in 2019 and successfully offloaded it for $2.075 million, a handsome $76,000 more than his initial listing price, according to the L.A. Times.

Ne-Yo married Crystal Renay Williams in 2016. The two welcomed their first son in the same year, their second in 2018, and their daughter in 2021. Following the birth of their third child, Renay filed for divorce when she discovered that Smith was cheating on her. Their divorce was recently finalized and according to the terms and conditions, Ne-Yo would pay around $2 million to Renay in settlement, as per Yahoo News.

Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay and their daughter Isabella Rose visit Disneyland Park | Getty Images | Photo by Christian Thompson

2009 Grammy: Best R&B Song For the song "Miss Independent"

2009 Grammy: Best Male R&B Vocal Performance For the song "Miss Independent"

2008 Grammy: Best Contemporary R&B Album For "Because Of You"

2019 HMMA Award Best Original Song - TV Show/Limited Series Sherman's Showcase For Song: "Time Loop"

