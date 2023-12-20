Name Olga Kurylenko Net Worth $18 Million Sources of Income Modeling, Acting Gender Females Date of Birth November 14, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality France, Ukraine Profession Model, Actor

Ukrainian-French actress and model Olga Kurylenko is best known for her performances in films like "Quantum of Solace," "Hitman," "To the Wonder," "Oblivion," and "Black Widow." On TV, she was seen in shows like "Magic City" and "Tyranny." As of 2023, Kurylenko's net worth is somewhere around $18 million.

Olga Kurylenko | Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Kurylenko's primary source of income includes her acting career and modeling gigs. By the time she was 18, Kurylenko had appeared on magazine covers of Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, Clarins, and more. She also modeled for Victoria's Secret and Roberto Cavalli. Before moving to Paris, she lived in Moscow and signed with an agency there.

Besides modeling, Kurylenko was seen in the French feature film "The Ring Finger" in 2004. She went on to appear in various other projects, including "Paris, je t'aime" and "The Serpent." After signing a deal with Kenzo in 2006, she started appearing in all subsequent Kenzo Amour ads.

In 2007, Kurylenko starred in "Hitman" and appeared in "Max Payne" as Natasha. She then featured in films like "There Be Dragons," "Seven Psychopaths," and "To the Wonder." She was also seen opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 post-apocalyptic action film called "Oblivion", "Vampire Academy" and "The November Man."

In 2017, she featured in Armando Iannucci's acclaimed political satire, "The Death of Stalin," portraying the Soviet pianist Maria Yudina. The subsequent year, she took on a role in Terry Gilliam's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote." In 2021, she headlined the action thriller "Sentinelle" and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with "Black Widow."

Olga Kurylenko was born on November 14, 1979, in Berdyansk. She is of Belarusian and Ukrainian descent. When she was three years old, her parents got divorced. She was then raised by her mother. Furthermore, she acquired French citizenship in 2001.

She married French fashion photographer Cedric van Mol in 2000. However, they separated four years later. She then married entrepreneur Damian Gabrielle in 2006, but the couple called it quits in 2007. She then began dating English writer and actor Max Benitz, with whom she welcomed a son in 2015.

Brooklyn International Film Festival 2005: Best Actress for "The Ring Finger"

Boston Society of Film Critics Award 2012: Best Cast for "Seven Psychopaths"

How old was Olga Kurylenko in "Quantum of Solace"?

Olga Kurylenko was about 29 years old when the movie, "Quantum of Solace" was released.

When was Olga Kurylenko born?

Olga Kurylenko was born on November 14, 1979.