Megan Mullally, the renowned American actress and singer, has amassed an impressive net worth of $25 million, jointly with her husband, fellow actor Nick Offerman. Megan's rise to fame can be attributed to her exceptional talent and extensive work in the television industry. She is most famous for her role as the wisecracking Karen Walker on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace," which earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and multiple Golden Globe nominations.

Megan Mullally attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California/ Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Megan Mullally's wealth primarily comes from her successful career in the entertainment industry. She began her journey as an actress with a McDonald's commercial and gradually progressed to guest-starring roles in popular TV shows like "Seinfeld," "Frasier," "Wings," "Mad About You," and many others. These early roles paved the way for her breakout role as Karen Walker in "Will & Grace," which not only solidified her status as a talented actress but also substantially increased her income.

In addition to her television work, Megan Mullally has ventured into various projects, including hosting her own talk show, "The Megan Mullally Show," and making appearances on shows like "Late Show with David Letterman" and "Saturday Night Live." She has also been part of successful television series like "Parks and Recreation," "30 Rock," and "Funny or Die."

Apart from her acting career, Megan Mullally has dabbled in brand endorsements. She has appeared in commercials for well-known brands such as M&M's, Old Navy, CheapTickets.com, and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter. These endorsements likely added to her overall income.

While Megan Mullally's primary focus has been on her acting and singing career, she hasn't ventured significantly into business endeavors or entrepreneurship. Her wealth primarily stems from her successful entertainment career and endorsement deals.

In 2012, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman purchased a stunning home in Bel-Air for $4.15 million. The impressive property spans 5,168 square feet, boasts four bedrooms, and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac near the Stone Canyon Reservoir. The home features a large swimming pool and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The couple wasted no time in embarking on renovations to make the house their own.

Before acquiring their Bel-Air residence, Megan Mullally listed her Hollywood Hills home for a staggering $12.65 million. This property, located in "The Bird Streets" neighborhood, offered spectacular views of the ocean and the city. The house had been featured in prestigious publications like Elle Decor and was eventually sold for just under $10 million. These real estate transactions showcase the couple's investments in valuable assets.

Year Earnings 2021 $19 Million 2022 $22 Million 2023 $25 Million

Instagram 1.2 million followers Facebook 458K followers Twitter 283.2K followers

Megan Mullally was born on November 12, 1958, in Los Angeles, California. She pursued ballet during her youth and later transitioned to acting, eventually dropping out of Northwestern University to follow her passion. Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous awards and accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for "Will & Grace" and several Golden Globe nominations.

Megan Mullally's personal life is intertwined with her career, as she met and married actor Nick Offerman in 2003. The couple has worked together on various projects, including "Will & Grace" and "Parks and Recreation," showcasing their strong bond both on and off-screen.

Megan Mullally speaks onstage during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

