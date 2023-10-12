Name Mary Lou Retton Net worth $2 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Sports, endorsements, TV DOB January 24, 1968 Age 55 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Athlete, TV personality

Retired American gymnast Mary Lou Retton has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Retton won gold at the 1984 Summer Olympics in the individual all-around competition and became the first American woman to win the all-around gold and individual Olympic medal in gymnastics. In the 84 games, Retton won five medals, one gold, two silvers, and two bronze.

Mary Lou Retton with Her Olympic Gold Medal | Getty Images | Photo by © Wally McNamee

Recently, Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelley revealed that her mother has been “fighting for her life” in an intensive care unit. In an Instagram story, she said that Retton has been diagnosed with “a very rare form of pneumonia” and is “not able to breathe on her own”. She appealed for financial help as she said that Retton was not insured. The family has raised $50,000 through a fundraiser on Spotfund for her treatment.

Mary Lou Retton, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram story. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.” pic.twitter.com/9LnwOJNP1J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) October 10, 2023

After winning big at the Olympic Games, Retton shot to popularity bagging several endorsement deals. She became the first woman to appear on a Wheaties cereal box and was named Sportswoman of the Year by Sports Illustrated. A year after the Olympics, she won the American Cup all-around competition and retired from the sport in 1986.

She starred in a series of short exercise videos for kids called “ABC Fun Fit” in 1985. She also cameo appearances in the movies “Scrooged” and "Naked Gun 33+ 1/3: Final Insult” and TV shows like “Knots Landing”, and “Baywatch”. She appeared in a commercial for RadioShack in 2014 and the now-defunct pharmacy chain Revco. She further worked as a TV commentator for gymnastics competitions, including the 1988 and 1996 Olympics.

In 2018, then-50-year-old Retton appeared on the show “Dancing with the Stars” alongside Sasha Farber. Though the couple was the fifth to be eliminated, it is estimated that Retton was paid $125,000 for signing and made an additional $100,000 as she made it to the episode, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Retton also made herself available for speaking engagements through the Washington Speakers Bureau, which earned between $25,001 and $40,000 per appearance.

In 2012, Retton married real estate developer Shannon Kelley, who was also the former quarterback of the University of Texas. The couple had daughters. Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma before they divorced in 2018.

Mary Lou Retton and her then husband Shannon Kelly with daughter Shayla lying in stroller | Getty Images | Photo by Barbara Laing

1983 American Cup Champion

1983 American Classics Champion

1983 Chunichi Cup Champion

1984 American Cup Champion

1984 American Classics Champion

1984 U.S. Championships

Gold Medalist & U.S. Champion:

All-Around

1984 Olympic Games

Gold Medalist & Olympic Champion: All-Around

Silver Medalist: Team, Vault

Bronze Medalist: Uneven Bars. Floor Exercise

1985 American Cup Champion

1985 Inducted Into The USOC Olympic Hall Of Fame

1997 Inducted Into The International Gymnastics Hall Of Fame

