Remembered for his much talked about high-stakes bout against Floyd Mayweather as well as his battle in the political arena as a presidential candidate in the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao also has a net worth of $220 million. Emerging from humble beginnings in the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao's meteoric rise to global fame was fueled by unyielding determination. He was sent away from home on a ship as a teenager and made his debut at the young age of 16. Although he didn't become president, Pacquiao has been serving as a Senator in his home country since 2016.

DK Yoo faces off with Manny Pacquiao. Getty Images | Photo by John McCoy

Packing punches in the boxing ring and selling out arenas for big-ticket fights has been Pacquiao's primary source of fame and income. Rising from the poverty-stricken streets of Kibawe, Pacquiao turned professional at just 16. Throughout his boxing career, he claimed titles across multiple weight divisions, becoming the only professional boxer to achieve an eight-division world champion status.

His bout with Floyd Mayweather was a highly anticipated clash of boxing titans. The 2015 match, billed as the "Fight of the Century," earned him $130 million, which included his guaranteed purse and pay-per-view bonus earnings. As Pacquiao's fame soared, he ventured into acting and hosting, with a debut on ABS-CBN shows, before signing a contract with the network. In 2005, he took his first lead role in "Lisensyadong Kamao," a film reflecting his stature as a licensed boxer.

Transitioning to GMA Network in 2007, he hosted shows like "Pinoy Records" and starred in projects such as "Totoy Bato" and "Show Me Da Manny." He worked in films like "Anak ng Kumander" (2008) and "Wapakman" (2009).

Pacquiao's music career featured platinum-certified albums in the Philippines and his singing performances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" garnered global attention. In 2020, he was cast in the biopic "Malvar: Tuloy ang Laban."

Manny Pacquiao gestures to fans after his WBA welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Pacquiao inked endorsement pacts with brands such as Cleto Reyes and Hewlett-Packard, earning approximately one million dollars. The former Filipino boxer has also secured a partnership with ANTA, a prominent Chinese clothing group, and remains the face of I AM WORLDWIDE.

In 2009, Pacquiao acquired a residence in LA's prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood for $2 million. In 2021, the property was listed for sale at $4.5 million.

Manny Pacquiao prepares for a WBA welterweight title fight. Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

Pacquiao was born on December 17, 1978, in Kibawe, Philippines. He completed his elementary education at Saavedra Saway Elementary School in General Santos. However, extreme poverty forced him to drop out of high school.

In 1999, he married Jinkee after becoming a boxer, and they have five children. Mary Divine Grace, their daughter, has emerged as a popular YouTube personality, resonating with audiences in the Philippines.

Apart from boxing, his political career began with an unsuccessful bid for the Filipino House of Representatives in 2007. Undeterred, Pacquiao secured a seat in a different district in 2010. Subsequently, he made a successful run for the Senate in 2016 and has been serving since.

Manny Pacquiao attends a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

How did Manny Pacquiao start his boxing career?

Pacquiao started boxing at the age of 14, inspired by Bruce Lee and Mohammad Ali.

What is Manny Pacquiao's highest-earning fight?

The fight against Floyd Mayweather in May 2015 remains Pacquiao's highest-earning bout, bringing in $130 million.

Is Manny Pacquiao involved in politics?

Yes, Pacquiao has been actively involved in Filipino politics, serving as a Senator since 2016.

