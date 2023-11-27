Name Lisa Kudrow Net Worth $130 Million Date of Birth July 30, 1963 Age 60 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Television producer, Screenwriter, Comedian, Voice Actor, Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Lisa Kudrow, renowned for her stellar career as an actress, producer, and writer, boasts a considerable net worth of $130 million. Notably, her journey to success is intertwined with the iconic television show "Friends," which not only catapulted Kudrow to stardom but also significantly contributed to her impressive net worth.

(L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

| Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

As an accomplished actress, Kudrow's primary source of income has been her notable roles on both television and the big screen. Her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom "Friends" stands out as a cornerstone of her career. With her earnings increased from $22,500 per episode in the first season to a remarkable $1 million per episode in the final two seasons, the show's success largely contributes to her staggering net worth.

Lis Kudrow's other creative ventures

Besides her acting endeavors, Kudrow has ventured into production, showcasing her creative skills. The HBO series "The Comeback," where she served as co-creator, producer, and star, received critical acclaim for its satirical take on the television industry. These ventures, alongside her film roles, including the 1997 cult comedy "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" and the 2017 animated hit "The Boss Baby," have further contributed to Kudrow's financial success.

Moreover, Kudrow, along with the cast of "Friends," negotiated groundbreaking deals in 2000 that granted them backend points on the show. This strategic move allowed them to earn royalties from the show's syndication and streaming deals, leading to a continuous stream of income.

Lisa Kudrow visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio.

| Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Kudrow owns multiple mansions in Los Angeles. The properties include a 6,400-square-foot home in Beverly Hills purchased in 1996 and another Beverly Hills residence acquired in 2001. Additionally, in 2017, Kudrow sold a penthouse in Park City, Utah, for $3.6 million.

Lisa Kudrow is seen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Getty Images | Photo by RB

Kudrow was born on July 30, 1963, in Los Angeles. Raised in a middle-class Jewish family, she attended Portola Middle School and later graduated from Taft High School. Kudrow earned her BA in biology from Vassar College. Known for her Belarusian, German, Hungarian, and Polish heritage, Kudrow has a family history linked to the Holocaust. Kudrow married French advertising executive Michel Stern in 1995. The couple have a son, Julian Murray Stern.

- American Comedy Award (2000): Funniest Supporting Female Performer in a TV Series for "Friends"

- Blockbuster Entertainment Award (2000): Favorite Supporting Actress - Comedy for her role in "Analyze This"

- Primetime Emmy Award (1998): Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in "Friends"

- Golden Satellite Award (2001): Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "Friends"

- New York Film Critics Circle Award (1998): Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "The Opposite of Sex"

- Online Film Critics Society Award (1998): Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Opposite of Sex".

(L-R) Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, and Joshua Bassett. Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

How much did Lisa Kudrow earn from "Friends"?

Lisa Kudrow earned around $90 million from "Friends".

What awards did Lisa Kudrow win for "Friends"?

Lisa Kudrow won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Supporting Actress and a Golden Satellite Award in 2001 for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical.

What ventures has Lisa Kudrow pursued outside of acting?

Apart from acting, Lisa Kudrow co-created and produced the HBO series "The Comeback" and had success in films like "The Boss Baby," showcasing her diverse talents in the entertainment industry.

