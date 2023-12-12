What is Liam Payne's net worth?

Name Liam Payne Net Worth $70 Million Source of Income Music Date of Birth August 29, 1993 Age 30 Years Gender Male Profession Singer, Songwriter Nationality United Kingdom

Also Read: From Broadway to Films and TV, How ‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Built Her Net Worth

Liam Payne, the renowned British pop sensation, has earned a net worth of $70 million. His journey to stardom began with his audition on "The X-Factor." He is internationally recognized as a member of the boy band, One Direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

The singer's income primarily comes from his career in the music industry, especially from the success of One Direction. Since its formation in 2010, the band has achieved unprecedented success, selling over 20 million albums worldwide. The band generated massive revenues, with $282 million from their "Where We Are" Tour. Despite the band's break up in 2016, each member, including Payne, found solo success.

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Stand-up Comedian and 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson?

Solo Career

Taking charge of vocals and songwriting after Zayn Malik's departure, Payne has created solo hits like "Strip That Down" and "Stack it Up." Reaching #3 on the UK Singles Chart and number #10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, "Strip That Down" became platinum certified in both countries.

Also Read: What Is MLB All-Star Aroldis Chapman's Net Worth?

In 2019, he launched his debut album, "LP1." In less than three years after One Direction's break up, the singer sold more than 18 million singles and got over 3.9 billion streams for his music.

Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Really been feeling the love over the past few days, thank you 🙏 — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 31, 2023

Endorsements

During his time as a band member, Payne participated in various ad campaigns and brand endorsements. In June 2019, he became the global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss and released the Hugo x Liam Payne capsule collection for summer campaigns. He also serves as the ambassador for Hugo Bodywear, actively promoting the brand's clothing and perfumes.

Payne owns properties in the United States and England, with a residence in Buckinghamshire. In 2015, he invested $10 million in a mansion in Calabasas, California, later selling it to fellow singer Halsey in January 2021.

Liam Payne poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 | Photo by Dave Benett | Getty Images

Instagram 26.7 Million Followers Twitter 33.4 Million Followers Facebook 10 Million Followers

Payne was born on August 29, 1993, in England. He earned 11 GCSEs at St Peter's Collegiate Academy before pursuing music technology at City of Wolverhampton College.

He was romantically involved with X-Factor dancer Danielle Peazer until 2012, after which he dated Sophia Smith until 2015. While in a relationship with singer Cheryl, he had a son. Following their separation, Payne was seeing model and actress Naomi Campbell. In 2020, he announced his engagement to model Maya Henry.

In 2021, he introduced his collection of non-fungible token (NFT) digital artwork, named "Lonely Bug."

- Teen Choice Awards (2018)

- Global Awards (2017)

- BMI Pop Awards (2017)

- Teen Choice Awards (2017)

- BMI London Awards (2016)

What is Liam Payne's net worth?

Liam Payne's net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

What are Liam Payne's contributions to One Direction?

Liam Payne played a crucial role in One Direction, co-writing over half of the band's songs. After Zayn Malik's departure, Payne took on the vocals and became the main songwriter.

Who is Liam Payne's wife?

Liam Payne is not married and is reportedly engaged to model Maya Henry.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill's Net Worth?

What Was Baseball Legend Tim Wakefield's Net Worth?