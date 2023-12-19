Name Elissa Net Worth $38 Million Source of Income Music Date of Birth October 27, 1972 Age 51 Years Gender Female Profession Singer Nationality Lebanon

Also Read: Mookie Betts Is The Highest-Paid Second Baseman in MLB History: A Look At His Rising Net Worth

Elissa, born Elissar Zakaria Khoury, is a renowned Lebanese singer. She has established herself as one of the best-known Arab artists in the world and is often referred to as the "Queen of Feelings" in Arabic pop music. Her music style blends Arabic and Western influences, focusing heavily on love ballads. As of 2023, the singer's net worth is around $38 million.

Singer Elissa |Getty Images | Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive

Elissa's substantial wealth primarily stems from her successful music career. Having sold over 30 million albums worldwide, she has been the highest-selling Middle Eastern female artist since 2005. Her debut album, "Baddy Doub," was released in 1998. Her albums "W'akherta Maak" and "Ayshalak" gained immense popularity. Her fourth album, "Ahla Dounya," sold 3.4 million copies by 2004. Her album, "Bastanak," sold 3.7 million copies.

Also Read: Actor, Director, and Producer Chris Cooper Won an Oscar for His Role in ‘Adaptation’; What’s His Net Worth?

Her albums, "Ayami Bik" was released in 2007, and "Tesada'a Bemeen" in 2009. The darker themes of "Tesada'a Bemeen" received critical acclaim. Moreover, she served as a judge on "The X Factor Arabia" in 2012. Subsequent albums, including "Halet Hob" and "Saharna Ya Leil," became hits. After announcing her retirement in 2019, she released her twelfth album, "Sahbit Raey," in 2020.

Also Read: What Is Twilight Series Author Stephanie Meyer's Net Worth?

Elissa signed a million-dollar deal with Pepsi in 2003. This four-year promotional deal made her the Middle East's brand ambassador for the renowned beverage company. She also endorsed the shampoo brand Head & Shoulders, starting in 1999.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elissa (@elissazkh)

Instagram 19.8 Million Followers Facebook 25 Million Followers Twitter 15.6 Million Followers YouTube 5.6 Million Subscribers

Elissa was born on October 27, 1972, in Deir Al-Ahmar, Lebanon. She graduated from the Lebanese University with a degree in political science but chose to pursue a music career. She was raised in the Beqaa Valley with three brothers and two sisters.

She advocates for breast cancer awareness and is a vocal supporter of women's rights in the Middle East. In 2019, she announced her retirement from the music industry after the release of her twelfth studio album "Sahbit Raey." She has won the World Music Awards for Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist three times, in 2005, 2006, and 2010.

When did Elissa start her music career?

Elissa began her music career in 1992 after winning the silver medal in Studio El Fan, a Lebanese music competition.

What is Elissa's net worth?

One of the wealthiest celebrities in Lebanon, Elissa's net worth is estimated to be $38 million.

How many albums has Elissa sold worldwide?

Elissa has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, making her one of the best-selling recording artists in the world.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Harry Potter' to 'Oppenheimer': How Rich Is Oscar-Winning Actor Gary Oldman?

What Is Football Legend Ronaldo Nazario's Net Worth?