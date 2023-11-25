Actor LaTanya Richardson Scaled Success Alongside Husband Samuel L. Jackson; Here's Her Net Worth
|Name
|LaTanya Richardson
|Net Worth
|$10 Million
|Salary
|$2 Million
|Annual Income
|$3.8 Million
|Source of Income
|Acting
|DOB
|Oct 21, 1949
|Age
|74 years old
|Gender
|Female
|Profession
|Actor, producer, director
|Natioanlity
|American
What is LaTanya Richardson's Net Worth?
Popular for her supporting roles in TV shows as well as her appearance in Broadway productions, LaTanya Richardson is also married to Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson, and has earned a net worth of $10 million, from her successful career in showbiz. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Richardson's journey to stardom started after she graduated from Spelman College and embarked on her professional acting career in the late 80s, making a name for herself through her versatile acting skills. She has also been in the news for directing the play "The Piano Lesson," which was set in 1936, and for which she also won a Pulitzer Prize. Beyond their personal life, Richardson has also shared screenspace with her husband Samuel L. Jackson in the 2006 movie "Freedomland."
What are LaTanya Richardson's sources of income?
From Broadway to the small screen and a stint on the silver screen, acting and direction have been the main sources of revenue for Richardson in showbiz. Over the years, she has been a part of numerous well-received projects, establishing herself as a formidable talent in the industry, and has also backed startups such as the women-led firm Statement Films.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$6.7 Million
|2022
|$8 Million
|2023
|$10 Million
Social media following
Although Richardson doesn't have a presence on many social media platforms, she does enjoy engagement with 87,000 followers on Instagram.
Personal life
Richardson's personal life is intertwined with her professional journey. She met her husband while attending historically Black colleges in Atlanta. They married in 1980 and have a daughter named Zoe Jackson, who is a freelance film and TV producer. LaTanya Richardson took a break from her acting career to focus on her family after her daughter's birth, but has made a strong comeback.
Awards
2010 Audie Award: Audiobook of the Year
2014 Tony Award: Best Actress in a Play for her role in "A Raisin in the Sun"
2014 Black Reel Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Movie for "The Watsons Go to Birmingham"
2016 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Show Me a Hero"
FAQs
What is LaTanya Richardson's most notable work?
LaTanya Richardson is acclaimed for her role in the 2014 revival of "A Raisin in the Sun," for which she received a Tony Award for Best Actress.
How long has LaTanya Richardson been married to Samuel L. Jackson?
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson have been married since 1980.
What prompted LaTanya Richardson to take a break from her acting career?
After the birth of her daughter, Zoe Jackson, LaTanya Richardson decided to pause her acting career to focus on her family.
