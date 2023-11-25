MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

Actor LaTanya Richardson Scaled Success Alongside Husband Samuel L. Jackson; Here's Her Net Worth

By Komal Banchhor
Published on : 20:15 PST, Nov 24, 2023
Actor LaTanya Richardson Scaled Success Alongside Husband Samuel L. Jackson; Here's Her Net Worth
LaTanya Richardson Jackson attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event / Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Name LaTanya Richardson
Net Worth $10 Million
Salary $2 Million
Annual Income $3.8 Million
Source of Income Acting
DOB Oct 21, 1949 
Age 74 years old
Gender Female
Profession Actor, producer, director
Natioanlity American 

Also Read: From Covering the OJ Simpson Trial to Hosting his own Shows: Lawyer Dan Abrams' Career and Net Worth

Popular for her supporting roles in TV shows as well as her appearance in Broadway productions, LaTanya Richardson is also married to Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson, and has earned a net worth of $10 million, from her successful career in showbiz. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Richardson's journey to stardom started after she graduated from Spelman College and embarked on her professional acting career in the late 80s, making a name for herself through her versatile acting skills. She has also been in the news for directing the play "The Piano Lesson," which was set in 1936, and for which she also won a Pulitzer Prize. Beyond their personal life, Richardson has also shared screenspace with her husband Samuel L. Jackson in the 2006 movie "Freedomland."

From Broadway to the small screen and a stint on the silver screen, acting and direction have been the main sources of revenue for Richardson in showbiz. Over the years, she has been a part of numerous well-received projects, establishing herself as a formidable talent in the industry, and has also backed startups such as the women-led firm Statement Films.

LaTanya Richardson attends Alfre Woodard's 11th Annual Sistahs' Soirée / Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
LaTanya Richardson attends Alfre Woodard's 11th Annual Sistahs' Soirée / Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

Also Read: From J. Jonah Jameson in 'Spiderman' to his Role in 'Whiplash': JK Simmons' Legacy and Net Worth

 

Year Earnings
2021 $6.7 Million
2022 $8 Million
2023 $10 Million

Also Read: Journalist Mazher Mahmood Gained Prominence as the 'Fake Sheikh'; Here's the Tale of His Downfall

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LaTanya Richardson Jackson (@ltjackson_)

 

Although Richardson doesn't have a presence on many social media platforms, she does enjoy engagement with 87,000 followers on Instagram.

Richardson's personal life is intertwined with her professional journey. She met her husband while attending historically Black colleges in Atlanta. They married in 1980 and have a daughter named Zoe Jackson, who is a freelance film and TV producer. LaTanya Richardson took a break from her acting career to focus on her family after her daughter's birth, but has made a strong comeback.

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson attend Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson attend Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Incredibles 2" at the El Capitan Theatre on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

2010 Audie Award: Audiobook of the Year

2014 Tony Award: Best Actress in a Play for her role in "A Raisin in the Sun"

2014 Black Reel Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Movie for "The Watsons Go to Birmingham"

2016 Image Award: Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Show Me a Hero"

What is LaTanya Richardson's most notable work?

LaTanya Richardson is acclaimed for her role in the 2014 revival of "A Raisin in the Sun," for which she received a Tony Award for Best Actress.

How long has LaTanya Richardson been married to Samuel L. Jackson?

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson have been married since 1980.

What prompted LaTanya Richardson to take a break from her acting career?

After the birth of her daughter, Zoe Jackson, LaTanya Richardson decided to pause her acting career to focus on her family.

More from MARKETREALIST

JJ Abrams is the Creative Force Behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"; Here's His Net Worth

Author Suzanne Collins is the Mind Behind 'The Hunger Games' Franchise; Here's Her Net Worth

Share this article:  From Marriage to Samuel L. Jackson to Individual Success: LaTanya Richardson's Journey and Net Worth