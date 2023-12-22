What Is 'The Power of the Dog' Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee's Net Worth?

Name Kodi Smit-McPhee Net Worth $3 million Gender Male DOB Jun 13, 1996 Age 27 Nationality Australia Profession Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee is an Australian actor with an estimated net worth of $3 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. People noticed him when he was a kid in movies like "The Road" and "Let Me In." After that, he acted in various films like "A Birder's Guide to Everything," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Alpha," and "Dolemite is My Name." In 2021, he got great reviews for his role in "The Power of the Dog" directed by Jane Campion. He even won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Film career

Kodi Smit-McPhee started his film career in 2007 with the Australian drama, "Romulus, My Father," where he played Raimond, the son of Romanian immigrants in post-World War II Australia. His performance earned him the AFI Award for Best Young Actor. In 2009, he starred alongside Viggo Mortensen in the movie adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel "The Road" and played a role in the romantic horror film, "Let Me In" in 2010.

Over the years, Smit-McPhee took on various roles in films like "Matching Jack" (2010), "Dead Europe" (2012), and voiced the main character in the animated film "ParaNorman" (2012). He became more prominent in 2013, appearing in three films, including "A Birder's Guide to Everything" and "Romeo & Juliet."

In 2014, he did four films -- "All the Wilderness," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Maya the Bee," and "Young Ones." He starred in the Western film "Slow West" in 2015 and returned to blockbuster films with "X-Men: Apocalypse" in 2016, playing Nightcrawler. He also appeared in "Dark Phoenix" in 2019.

In between, Smit-McPhee starred in the prehistorical adventure "Alpha" (2018) and the comedy "Dolemite is My Name" (2019). In 2021, he delivered a critically acclaimed performance in "The Power of the Dog," playing Peter Gordon. The film received 12 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Supporting Actor for Smit-McPhee.

Kodi Smit-McPhee attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

TV career

On TV, Kodi Smit-McPhee started in the 2006 ABC film "Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America." In the same year, he was in the Australian TV film "The King: The Story of Graham Kennedy" and appeared in four episodes of "Monarch Cove." His major TV role came in 2015 in the Australian miniseries, "Gallipoli." Later on, he joined the cast of the short-lived true crime series "Interrogation" in 2020. Smit-McPhee also voiced Ravi in the British animated series "Poppy Cat" from 2011 to 2016.

Kodi Smit-McPhee was born on June 13, 1996, in Adelaide, Australia, to Sonja and Andy McPhee. His father, Andy McPhee is an actor and a professional wrestler. At the age of 16, Smit-McPhee received a diagnosis of a form of arthritis that causes vertebrae in the spine to fuse and affects vision. Unfortunately, this condition has left him blind in his left eye.

Kodi Smit-McPhee has been in a relationship with Rebecca Phillipou since 2014.

What condition does Kodi Smit-McPhee have?

At age 16, Smit-McPhee was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, a degenerative form of arthritis that causes vertebrae in the spine to fuse and can lead to chronic pain and loss of vision.

Was Kodi Smit-McPhee nominated for an Oscar?

Kodi Smit-McPhee is the first blind person to be nominated for an Oscar in an acting category.

What nationality is Kodi Smit-McPhee?

Kodi Smit-McPhee is an Australian actor.

