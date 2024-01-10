What Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Net Worth?

Name Kevin McKidd Net Worth $14 million Sources of Income Acting, Music, Direction Date of Birth August 9, 1973 Age 50 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Television Director, Singer, Voice Actor Nationality United Kingdom

Also Read: From Starring in 'New York Undercover' to Receiving Acclaim for 'Dexter'; What Is Lauren Velez's Net Worth?

Kevin McKidd is a renowned Scottish actor, director, and musician. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $14 million. From his early days in local theatre to working in blockbuster films, McKidd's journey is a testament to his dedication and talent. The actor is widely known for playing the role of Dr. Owen Hunt in "Grey's Anatomy."

(L-R) Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone attend the 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. Getty Images | Photo by Tom Cooper

McKidd's primary source of income is derived from his extensive acting career, notably his enduring role as Dr. Owen Hunt on the long-running medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy." Joining the cast in the fifth season, McKidd's portrayal of the character has not only earned critical acclaim but also global success. Also, he is known to have directed numerous episodes of the drama series.

Also Read: What Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Actor Melissa Rauch’s Net Worth Today?

Beyond television, McKidd has made substantial contributions to the world of cinema. His involvement in various films, including "Trainspotting," "16 Years of Alcohol," and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" added to his financial success. Film projects, with their global reach and box office successes, showcase the actor's influence and success in both television and film.

(L-R) Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre. Getty Images | Photo by Tom Cooper

Also Read: Gabriel Attal Is France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister; What's His Net Worth?

In 2018, the actor acquired a $4.6 million home in Studio City, California. After renovating the property, McKidd and his wife sold the house in April 2022 for $5.1 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin McKidd (@therealkmckidd)

Twitter 852.8K Followers Facebook 1.5 Million Followers Instagram 2.9 Million Followers

Thankyou for acknowledging! X https://t.co/vjDT34Ioyf — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) April 3, 2023

In 1999, McKidd married Jane Parker and they soon welcomed a son and a daughter. However, after nearly two decades, the couple decided to part ways, finalizing their divorce in 2017. In 2018, McKidd found love again and married Arielle Goldrath. The couple had two children: Aiden and Nava.

- Golden FIPA (2005): TV Series and Serials: Actor for "Gunpowder, Treason & Plot"

- International Fantasy Film Award (1999): Best Actor for "The Acid House" (Tied with Gary McCormack)

- Prism Award (2010): Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline for "Grey's Anatomy"

(L-R) Kevin McKidd and Jake Borelli speak onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

How did Kevin McKidd start his acting career?

Kevin McKidd made his television debut in 1996, playing Father Deegan in a Christmas episode of the sitcom "Father Ted."

What is Kevin McKidd's most famous role?

Kevin McKidd is widely recognized for his role as Owen Hunt on the ABC medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy," a character he has portrayed since joining the show in its fifth season.

How many children does Kevin McKidd have?

Kevin McKidd has four children in total.

More from MARKETREALIST

Gretchen Mol Is Famous for Her Role in ‘Boardwalk Empire’; What Is Her Net Worth?

Exploring ‘The Cosby Show’ Star and Voice Actress Phylicia Rashad’s Magical Net Worth