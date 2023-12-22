Name Kenneth Branagh Net Worth $60 Million Annual income $2 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth December 10, 1960 Age 63 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film Director, Film Producer, Screenwriter, TVProducer, Voice Actor Nationality England, Ireland

Sir Kenneth Branagh, a renowned actor, filmmaker, director, producer, and screenwriter, boasts a net worth of $60 million. Initially, he gained acclaim in theater, founding the Renaissance Theatre Company in 1987. Renowned for his Shakespearean adaptations, Branagh directed popular films like "Much Ado About Nothing" and "Hamlet." Furthermore, his film career soared with the success of "Henry V," for which he received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Director.

Kenneth Branagh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall | Photo by Tristan Fewings | Getty Images

Branagh's primary source of income includes his career as an actor, filmmaker, director, producer, and screenwriter. His journey began at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and later, he founded the Renaissance Theatre Company. He made his directorial debut with the 1989 film "Henry V."

In 1989, Branagh joined Emma Thompson in the Renaissance company's stage revival of "Look Back in Anger," directed by Judi Dench. The following year, he authored his autobiography "Beginning" and appeared in "Dead Again" and "Peter's Friends."His 1994 adaptation of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" received negative reviews. Undeterred, Branagh went on to direct "Hamlet," which turned out to be one of the greatest film adaptations of the play.

Post-Hamlet, he performed in films like "The Gingerbread Man," "The Theory of Flight," and "Celebrity" and narrated audiobooks like "The Magician's Nephew" and "Heart of Darkness." Later, he acted and directed in projects like "Love's Labour's Lost, "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" in 2014, and "Cinderella" in 2015. In 2011, he directed "Thor," a film based on the Marvel superhero.

Branagh founded the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company in 2015, presenting a season of plays at London's Garrick Theatre. He then directed and starred in productions like "The Winter's Tale" and "The Entertainer." His collaboration with Christopher Nolan began with "Dunkirk" in 2017. The same year, he directed and starred in "Murder on the Orient Express" and "All Is True."

Kenneth Branagh attends the Writers Panel during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival | Photo by Rebecca Sapp | Getty Images for SBIFF

In 2021, Branagh directed "Belfast," a semi-autobiographical film exploring his childhood. The film received critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He also reprised his role as Hercule Poirot in "Death on the Nile" in 2022. In 2023, he reunited with Christopher Nolan for the blockbuster hit "Oppenheimer."

Branagh was born on December 10, 1960, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Growing up in Reading, Berkshire, he attended Whiteknights Primary School and Meadway School. Despite disappointing A-level results, Branagh pursued training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, impressing even Queen Elizabeth II with a soliloquy from "Hamlet" during her visit in 1980.

In 1989, Branagh married actress Emma Thompson, but they divorced in 1995. After a brief relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter, Branagh married art director Lindsay Brunnock in 2003.

Branagh has won several awards and nominations, notably a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Academy Awards for "Belfast" and a BAFTA and Academy Award for "Henry V."

Kenneth Branagh with award for ‘Belfast’ poses in the press room at the 94th Annual Academy Awards | Photo by David Livingston | Getty Images

What is Kenneth Branagh's primary source of income?

Branagh's primary sources of income are his career in acting, directing, producing, and screenwriting in the film, television, and theater industries.

How many times has Kenneth Branagh been married?

Kenneth Branagh has been married twice. First to Emma Thompson in 1989 and later to Lindsay Brunnock in 2003.

What are some of Kenneth Branagh's notable films?

Some of Branagh's best works include "Henry V" (1989), "Much Ado About Nothing" (1993), "Thor" (2011), "Dunkirk" (2017), and "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017).

