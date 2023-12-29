Name Kadim Al Sahir Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Music Date of Birth September 12, 1957 Age 66 years Gender Male Profession Singer, musician, songwriter, composer Nationality Iraqi

Often referred to as the "Caesar of Arabic Songs," Kadim Al Sahir, the renowned Iraqi singer, composer, and poet, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Kadim typically performs with an orchestra of twenty to thirty musicians on Arabic instruments, and often incorporates elements of Iraqi folk culture, rhythms, and melodies into his work.

Kadim Al Sahir | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Cianflone

Kadim's repertoire expanded to include both political and romantic songs, reflecting the sentiments of Iraqis. He began his songwriting career with Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, who contributed lyrics to over 30 of Kadim's songs. By 1998, he had gained international acclaim, receiving a UNICEF award for his song "Tathakkar," performed in the U.S. for Congress and the United Nations.

Post the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, his music resonated with themes of occupation and war, becoming a powerful reflection of Iraq's challenges. In 2004, he collaborated on "We Want Peace" with Lenny Kravitz and "The War Is Over" with Sarah Brightman. His global outreach continued with collaborations featuring Grammy-winning artists like Paula Cole and participation in events like "We Are the Future."

In 2004, he became the first Arab artist to participate in the official album of the 2004 Summer Olympics, "Unity." The same year, he released "Ila Tilmitha," marking his collaborations with Moroccan artist Asma Lamnawar and featuring hits like "Ahbeni," written by Nizar Qabbani. Recognized for his influence, UNICEF appointed Kadim as the Goodwill Ambassador for Iraq in 2011. In 2016, he coached the winning contestant in the Season 1 Finale of MBC "The Voice Kids."

يقدم كاظم الساهر بالتعاون مع جمعية الأمم المتحدة للموسيقى الكلاسيكية أغنية HoldYourFire من تلحينه، بهدف دعم السلام والجهود الإنسانية عبر الموسيقى. الأغنية بالإنجليزية تتوجه إلى جمهور عالمي للإضاءة على رغبة العالم للسلم. وسيتم التبرع بعائداتها لدعم أنشطة الأمم المتحدة الإنسانية.… — كاظم الساهر Kadim Al Sahir (@KadimAlSahirORG) November 24, 2023

Kadim was born on September 12, 1957, in Mosul, Iraq. His father is a Sunni Muslim from Baghdad, and his mother is a Shia Muslim from Najaf. After leaving Iraq in the early 1990s after the Gulf War, he lived in Cairo, Dubai, Beirut, and Paris before settling in Rabat, Morocco. In 2019, he officially changed his name from Al Samarai to Al Sahir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kadim Al Sahir | كاظم الساهر (@kadimalsahirofficial)

The singer left Iraq in the early 1990s after the Gulf War, seeking stability and opportunities abroad.

Kadim Al Sahir has collaborated with international artists like Lenny Kravitz and Sarah Brightman.

