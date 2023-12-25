Name Justin Verlander Net Worth $150 Million Annual Income $60 Million Source of Income Baseball Date of Birth February 20, 1983 Age 40 Years Gender Male Profession Baseball player Nationality United States of America

Justin Verlander, a renowned baseball player, boasts a staggering net worth of $150 million. In 2022, he made headlines when he signed an $86 million two-year deal with the New York Mets.

Verlander's income primarily comes from his hefty baseball contracts, brand endorsements, and business ventures. The Detroit Tigers drafted Justin Verlander as the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB draft. Debuting in 2005, he spent 12 years as the ace in their rotation, contributing to four consecutive AL Central division championships and two AL pennants.

Traded to the Astros in 2017, he went undefeated in his initial five starts. In 2018, he became the 114th pitcher to reach 200 career wins. The nine-time MLB All-Star returned in 2022, winning 18 games with a sub-2.00 ERA and leading the Astros to their second World Championship.

Verlander's salary

Verlander started his career with a base salary of $4,450,000, reaching $66,000,000 in 2021. He currently earns around $50,000,000 annually.

Justin Verlander has collaborated with globally renowned brands such as Breitling, GlaxoSmithKline, Rawlings, Supercuts, Under Armour, and USAA. He has earned around $1 million through these lucrative partnerships.

In 2016, Verlander, along with his wife, purchased a Beverly Hills estate for $5.25 million. Later, the property was sold to Timothée Chalamet for $11 million. Moreover, in 2021, the couple invested in a $6.5 million home in Jupiter, Florida.

Justin Verlander was born on February 20, 1983. His life experiences are outlined in his parents' 2012 book, "Rocks Across the Pond: Lessons Learned, Stories Told."

In 2014, the athlete began dating model and actress Kate Upton. The couple got married in November 2017 and have a daughter together.

- 2× World Series champion (2017, 2022)

- American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player (ALCS MVP) (2017)

- American League Most Valuable Player (AL MVP) (2011)

- 3× Cy Young Award (2011, 2019, 2022)

- American League Rookie of the Year (2006)

- Babe Ruth Award (2017)

- Detroit Sports Media Association Detroit Tigers Rookie of the Year Award (2006)

- Players Choice Award for AL Outstanding Rookie (2006)

- Players Choice Award for Player of the Year (2011)

- Players Choice Award for AL Comeback Player of the Year (2022)

- American League Pitching Triple Crown (2011)

- Major League Baseball 2K12 cover athlete

What is Justin Verlander's total net worth?

Justin Verlander has a net worth of $150 million.

What is the value of Justin Verlander's recent contract with the New York Mets?

In December 2022, Justin Verlander signed an $86 million, two-year deal with the New York Mets.

What are Justin Verlander's notable endorsements?

Verlander has collaborated with brands such as Breitling, GlaxoSmithKline, Rawlings, Supercuts, Under Armour, and USAA.

