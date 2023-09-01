Name Justin Long Net Worth $14 million Salary $1.5 million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth June 2, 1978 Age 45 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Actor and comedian Justin Long made his debut way back in 1999 with "Galaxy Quest" and since then, he has made quite an impact on television and become quite successful for his acting in the show "Ed." The Connecticut native, Justin Long, is best known for his personification of a Macintosh computer in Apple's series of ads titled, "Get a Mac." In his long career, he has successfully climbed the ladder of success and built his fortune. Justin Long is worth an estimated $14 million as of August 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Long has been part of showbiz for a very long time now and therefore, it's safe to say that the remuneration from all the movies that he has gotten over the years accounts for most of his fortune. According to ABTC, Long makes somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million in a month.

Justin Long had bought a 3,388-square-foot home in 2008 in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. He soon listed the home and sold it for $2.1 million in 2011. He also had a home in the Hollywood Hills which he bought for $1.45 million and sold for an estimated $1.2 million in 2009. Long is also the owner of a Manhattan condo, which he bought for $2.425 million back in 2008. On top of a real estate portfolio, he also has a series of luxury cars including, a Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Toyota (models unknown), and more.

Justin Long was born in Fairfield, Connecticut, United States and was raised in a rather conservative, Roman Catholic style. He stepped into the world of acting by becoming a member of the sketch comedy group, Laughingstock. Long has enjoyed a successful career as an actor as well as a comedian. Some of his most famous films include, "Idiocracy," "The Break-up", "Crossroads," "Live Free or Die Hard" and "Dreamland." Long and Drew Barrymore met on the sets of "He's Just Not That Into You" and the two went on to date until the following year.

Long began another relationship with Amanda Seyfried in mid-2013 but the two soon broke up. He is now married to Kate Bosworth.

Long once revealed that he was drugged and abducted when he was in Michigan during the filming of "Youth in Revolt." He said that he was at a bar when a few locals offered him marijuana. Long believes that he was given PCP instead because he became incredibly intoxicated and disoriented. The men took him to different places and said that they wanted to film him and sell the recording to TMZ later. He eventually jumped out of the moving vehicle in an effort to escape from the men. Long later revealed that he still had a bit of nerve damage in his leg due to the jump that he made.

Long has won a Fright Meter Award for Best Actor for "Jeepers Creepers" in 2001 and an iHorror Award for Best Male Horror Performance for "Tusk" in 2014. He has also bagged the Film Discovery Jury Award for Best Actor in "The Sasquatch Gang" in 2006. Apart from this, he has also received very many nominations over the years.

Are Justin Long and Kate Bosworth married?

Yes, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are married to each other.

Are Justin Long and Keanu Reeves related?

No, they are certainly not related. However, Long can do a pretty good impression of Reeves.

Did Justin Long sing in "Alvin and the Chipmunks?"

Justin Long, Matthew Gray Gubler and Jesse McCartney performed as the talking voices of the Chipmunks.

