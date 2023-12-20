Name Jonathan Davis Net Worth $50 Million Source of Income Music, Acting Date of Birth January 18, 1971 Age 52 Years Gender Male Profession Singer, Musician, Record Producer, Songwriter, Actor, Disc Jockey Nationality United States of America

Jonathan Davis, an influential figure in the world of nu metal and the lead vocalist for the band Korn, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. His journey to prominence began with the formation of the band in 1993, and over the years, Jonathan has earned acclaim for hits like "Freak on a Leash," "Blind," and "Coming Undone."

Initially starting with bands like Sexart in the early 90s, Jonathan laid the groundwork for his music career. Upon joining the band Creep, which later adopted the moniker "Korn" at Jonathan's suggestion, he was catapulted into the forefront of the nu metal movement. The success of Korn stylized as "KoЯn," was a result of their high-charting albums, making it the pioneer of the nu-metal genre.

In 2007, during a period when Korn's dominance began to wane, Jonathan began recording solo albums. In 2018, he released his first solo single, "What It Is." The song was included on the movie's soundtrack for "American Satan." The same year, he released his debut solo album, "Black Labyrinth with Sumerian Records." The singer released an alternate country version of his single "What It Is" in 2020. Moreover, he founded the group Jonathan Davis and the SFA.

He also featured in Limp Bizkit's music videos and made various cameos in films like "Queen of the Damned," "Seeing Other People," and "Monk." He ventured into DJ-ing under the name JDevil. In 2011, Jonathan performed at Infected Mushroom and collaborated with Sluggo and California producer Tyler Blue on an EP. Together with Datsik and Infected Mushroom, he released "Evilution" in 2012.

After admitting to abusing meth and alcohol, particularly after the release of "Korn" and "Life is Peachy," Jonathan decided to become sober in 1998. However, he was placed on suicide watch after the passing of his grandfather as anxiety and depression started to take over his life. He began abusing substances before seeking treatment for Xanax addiction in 2013.

The singer married Renee Perez in 1998 and had a child with her before their divorce in 2000. He then married Deven Davis in 2004. They had two children before divorcing in 2016. He even sought a restraining order against Davis in 2018 due to her severe substance abuse issues.

Jonathan has won two Grammy Awards out of eight nominations during his career. He holds fifteen platinum album certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has received eight platinum album certifications from the Australian Recording Industry Association.

How did Jonathan Davis start his career?

Jonathan Davis began his music career with bands like Sexart and later joined the band Creep, which eventually became the renowned nu-metal band Korn.

What is Jonathan Davis' vocal style known for?

Jonathan Davis' vocal style is characterized by a wide range of 4 octaves and 4 notes. He is praised for his vocal distortion, soft tones, and scat, creating a unique and memorable sound.

How has Jonathan Davis dealt with substance abuse?

While Jonathan Davis struggled with substance abuse in the past, including meth and alcohol, he became sober in 1998. However, he faced challenges again in the late '90s and early 2000s, eventually seeking treatment for Xanax addiction in 2013.

