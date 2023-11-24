What Is Star Comedian John Mulaney's Net Worth?

Name John Mulaney Net worth $10 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Writing, Acting, Stand up DOB 26 August 1982 Age 41 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, Actor, Comedian

Actor and comedian John Mulaney has an estimated net worth of $10 million, as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Mulaney is best known for his stand-up specials with Netflix like "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,"and his work as a writer on "Saturday Night Live".

John Mulaney performs onstage during Gaffigan, Mulaney & Birbiglia Stand Up for Georgetown | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Recently, Mulaney and Pete Davidson announced that they will reschedule the two upcoming shows that they were due to perform in Maine. The announcement came after a mass shooting occured in the state leaving at least 18 dead, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Career in Showbiz

Mulaney wanted to get into the entertainment industry since an early age. He even earned an audition call for the lead role of “Kevin” in the film “Home Alone”, but his parents turned it down. He then performed the role of Wally Webb in the production of "Our Town," when he was 14.

After graduating from college, Mulaney went on to pursue a career in comedy. He was then hired as an office assistant at Comedy Central. However, he soon quit the job to work as a comedian. He continued writing and performing.

Finally, after performance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Mulaney was offered an audition for "Saturday Night Live." He earned a spot on the writing team for the show, where he remained for four seasons. He co-created several SNL characters including "Stefon," and he was nominated with the rest of the writing staff for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Meanwhile, Mulaney released a stand-up comedy album called "The Top Part" and a special titled "New in Town." After “SNL”, Mulaney continued writing for TV projects, including "Maya & Marty," "Documentary Now!", and the "Comedy Central Roast" of James Franco. He then acted in supporting roles on shows like "Crashing," "Portlandia," and "Difficult People."

In 2015, his stand-up-comedy special, titled "The Comeback Kid," featured on Netflix winning him critical acclaim. He earned his second nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award in the category Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for "The Comeback Kid."

He then began his comedy tour "Kid Gorgeous" in 2017, and recorded a Netflix special called "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City." The film was met with critical acclaim, winning him his first Primetime Emmy Award.

In 2019, he went on a comedy tour with fellow actor and comedian, Pete Davidson titled "Sundays with Pete & John.” In 2020, he released the children's musical comedy special called "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch."

Career Earnings

For his work on "Saturday Night Live", Mulaney is estimated to have earned $7,000 per episode, which comes out to be a total of $147,000 for a typical 21-episode season, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Mulaney earns an average of $119,645 per show while he’s on tour, as per a 2021 report by Pollstar. As per a Variety report, most comedians earn between $3 million to $10 million per special on Netflix, thus Mulaney is estimated to have earned a pay in that range.

Mulaney married makeup artist and lampshade artisan Annamarie Tendler in 2014, and the couple divorced in 2021. He then started dating actress Olivia Munn and in 2021, the couple welcomed a boy.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the Chanel dinner | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

2018 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special For "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"

2010 WGA Award (TV)Comedy/Variety - (Including Talk) Series For "Saturday Night Live"

2009 WGA Award (TV)Comedy/Variety - (Including Talk) Series For

"Saturday Night Live"

How old is John Mulaney?

John Mulaney is 41 years old.

How much does John Mulaney make per show?

Mulaney earns an average of $119,645 per show while he’s on tour, as per a 2021 report by Pollstar.

Does John Mulaney have a child?

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a son together.