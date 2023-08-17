Name James Christian Kimmel Net Worth $50 million Salary $15 million Annual Income $24 million Sources of Income Television shows, hosting, acting DOB November 13, 1967 Age 55 Gender Male Profession Host/Actor/Voice Actor Nationality American

The popular American TV host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel had always wanted to join Magic Johnson's luxe yacht trips. After failing to secure an invitation from Johnson, Kimmel has now hilariously edited himself and his wife into photos of the trips. As you enjoy the photos of Kimmel's little prank, here's a look at his net worth, assets, and earnings.

What is Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth?

The popular American TV host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel has an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kimmel primarily got famous for his late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for which he gets paid millions. However, he once revealed that he was paid considerably less for hosting the prestigious Academy Awards.

Kimmel has hosted the Oscars thrice and during an episode of his late-night show last year, he revealed his salary for hosting the event to guest Wanda Sykes who was part of the 2022 Oscars host trifecta. While talking to Skyes, Kimmel said that his salary for hosting the Oscars on two occasions was just $15,000. He further added that while it may sound like a lot for one night, he had put in months of work in advance.

Kimmel started hosting his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2003 and it gradually became very popular and successful. Kimmel reportedly earns around $15 million per year, which comes out to be around $88,000 per show. With over 15 years on the air and a massive fan base, Kimmel’s show continues to grow every year.

It is estimated that Kimmel earns around $24 million per year, taking his $3 million bonus from ABC and additional income from other projects, working as a producer, voice actor, and event host.

Total assets

Kimmel bought a $2.175 million home near Hermosa Beach, California in 2004 and a decade later, in 2014, he bought a second home in Hermosa for $2.25 million. Further, in 2018, he paid $8.2 million on yet another home in Hermosa.

Kimmel also owns a $7.1 million two-parcel home outside of Hermosa in the Hollywood Hills above the famed Chateau Marmont. He has an impressive collection of cars and he recently bought a Tesla Model S for $100,000. He has a Porsche Panamera that is worth $305,000 and other cars including a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth $122,000, a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth $348,500, and more, as per CarHp.

2022 $20 Million 2021 $18 Million 2020 $16 Million 2019 $15 Million



Personal Life

Kimmel was married to Gina Maddy from 1988 to 2002 and has two children, Katherine and Kevin with her. After their relationship ended, Kimmel was with Sarah Silverman from 2002 to 2009. Since 2013, he has been married to Molly McNearney with whom he has two kids, Jane and William John. Their son was born with a rare congenital heart defect and he had to undergo surgery at just three days old, as per Kimmel’s account of the incident.

Awards

2020 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Live in Front of a Studio Audience for “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

2019 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Live in Front of a Studio Audience for Norman Lear's “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons”

2016 WGA Award (TV): Comedy/Variety (Music, Awards, Tributes) – Specials for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

2012 WGA Award (TV): Comedy/Variety - Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

