James Corden, the English actor and media personality who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has an astounding net worth of $100 million. According to CA Knowledge, the actor is currently under contract with CBS and earns around $8 million yearly for co-writing and appearing in the popular sitcom by BBC, "Gavin & Stacey". Corden is popular among today's generation for hosting several famous television shows.

While he receives a whopping salary of $8 million from CBS, he is also eligible for bonuses of up to $2 million.

Salary

When James Corden started his career, he was receiving a salary of only $22,000 but that changed in 2007 when he joined the million-dollar salary club. After earning a considerable amount of fame and money in his homeland, he signed to be the host of "The Late Late Show" in March 2015. In May 2022, it was reported that he turned down a $50 million offer to stay on the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Corden was earning close to $9 million per year from "The Late Late Show."

Corden's investments

Corden has an impressive stock portfolio with stocks valued at $15 million. He has stocks in companies like ViacomCBS, McDonald’s, Qualcomm and PayPal.

Corden currently lives in an 8,200-square-foot home in Hillingdon, UK. The house which reportedly cost $15 has around 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a game room for children, a home theater, an indoor pool, and more. Before this, he had a house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles which he bought for a $9.7 million in 2017 and sold it for an impressive $17 million in 2023. Apart from real estate, he also has an amazing car collection comprising Audi RS Q8, Lexus GX and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.

2023 $100 Million 2022 $92 Million 2021 $84 Million 2020 $76 Million 2019 $70 Million 2018 $64 Million

James Corden was born on August 22, 1978. His mother was a social worker and father a musician. He ventured into the world of showbiz at the young age of 18 and explored opportunities like being a TV reporter. He soon starred in a show called, "Boyz Unlimited" and went on to appear in more shows like "Hollyoaks," "Little Britain" and more. He rose to prominence in 2004 with the show "Fat Friends" and even bagged a nomination for a Royal Television Society Award. Then came his big breakthrough, "Gavin & Stacey" which catapulted his career to a whole new level.

Image Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Over the years, Corden has bagged a number of accolades. He was a 10-time Emmy winner and has bagged the accolade for many of his works. He has also won the Tony Awards in the category of best actor in a play for "One Man, Two Guvnors." Apart from this, Corden has also won the British Comedy Awards, Drama Desk Award, Whatsonstage.com Awards, and Satellite Award the list is truly exhausting and we are sure, that there's still something missing from the list.

Who is James Corden married to?

James Corden is married to his long-term sweetheart Julia Carey, whom he introduced in "The Late Late Show" many years ago.

Does James Corden have children?

James Corden and Juia Carey are parents to a son Max and daughters, Carey and Charlotte.

Is James Corden a billionaire?

No, he is a multi-millionaire who has a net worth of $100 million.

