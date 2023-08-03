With Jackie Chan's newest movie "Hidden Strike" hitting number 1 on Netflix, it is no surprise that he is among the most successful actors in the world. His movies have reportedly brought in a mammoth $2.6 billion worldwide, as per Forbes. And Chan's net worth is expanding by the day.

"Hidden Strike" saw the living legend with another celebrated professional wrestler and actor, John Cena, take on an oil monger Owen Paddock (played by Pilou Asbæk) to save a group of civilians. The actor has long ventured into the world of Western movies that have pumped his net worth over the years. Here's a look at his fortune, brand endorsements, real estate and businesses.

The Hong Kong-born star has a net worth of $400 million as of the time of writing. On top of being a Kung Fu and martial arts expert, Chan is also a talented singer and has released many albums over the years. While a lot of things have contributed to his astounding net worth, "Rush Hour" still remains the biggest franchise he was part of and accounts for the majority of his net worth. The film reportedly grossed close to $845 million globally. Chan made a whopping $15 million for the first two installments, which is around 15% of the gross earnings of the film.

Back in 2016, Jackie Chan was named the second highest-paid actor in the world, as per Forbes. The publication said that Chan made a cool $61 million that came from the "Monkey King" franchise.

Besides acting in movies, releasing music albums, and rocking the world with his action moves, Chan also has his own line of movie theaters. He also owns a range of production companies in China. Chan also has a clothing line and a range of food products. Chan has been a part of many businesses in the past. Chan chaired the restaurant operator Jade Dynasty Food Culture from 2002 to 2004 and continued to serve as the chairman of the company until 2005 when the company changed course and ventured into the world of comic book publishing.

In addition to this, Chan has also served as a board member of Sing Pao Media Group which owns the oldest Chinese newspaper as well as the entertainment company Emperor Entertainment Group from 2000 to 2004, as per South China Morning Post. There has also been talked about Chan's connection with many Chinese industrialists. A series of leaked documents from the law firm Mossack Fonseca revealed that Chan had stakes in six off-shore businesses.

Chan is known for his intelligent real estate investments, his portfolio features a number of properties from different corners of the world. Back in 1998, he invested in a 7,000 sq. ft Beverly Hills property which he later sold for an impressive $6.7 million. He again invested in an apartment in Beijing which he later sold for $10.5 million.

Back in 2012, Jackie Chan said how he originally planned to give away half of his fortune to charity and the rest to his family but later changed his mind and decided to donate all of his fortune. When asked why his son will not be inheriting anything, Jackie Chan said, "If he is capable, he can make his own money. If he is not, then he will just be wasting my money." In another interview with Hollywood Reporter, Chan said that his goal is to have $0 in his bank account on the day he dies.

