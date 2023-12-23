MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

From "Transformers" to Critically Acclaimed "Midsommar": Jack Reynor's Evolution and Net Worth

By Komal Banchhor
Published on : 21:30 PST, Dec 22, 2023
From "Transformers" to Critically Acclaimed "Midsommar": Jack Reynor's Evolution and Net Worth
Cover Image Source: Jack Reynor | GettyImages | Photo by Corey Nickols

Name Jack Reynor
Net Worth $2 Million
Salary $1 Million
Source of Income Acting
DOB Jan 23, 1992
Age 31 years old
Gender Male
Profession Actor
Nationality Irish

Also Read: Hip-Hop Icon Babyface Also Shaped Careers of Artists Like Usher as a Producer; Here's His Net Worth

Making waves with roles in acclaimed movies such as "Midsommar" and "Flora and Son," Irish actor Jack Reynor has amassed praise as well as a net worth of around $2 million. He first gained recognition for his roles in films like "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Sing Street," after Reynor's journey into acting began in 1999 when he played an altar boy in the film "Country." Raised in Valleymount, County Wicklow, Ireland, he moved to Dublin to attend Belvedere College, where his passion for acting flourished on stage. Reynor's breakthrough came with an award-winning performance in "What Richard Did," earning him the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award for Best Actor in 2013. His earnings are derived from his successful acting career, endorsements, and other ventures.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

 

Although acting remains his primary wealth generator, Reynor has diversified his sources of income through a successful career in showbiz. Apart from films, he has ventured into television, further expanding his acting portfolio. Brand endorsements, brand collaborations, and promotional activities also contribute to his financial success.

Also Read: David Chase Transformed Television by Creating "The Sopranos"; Here's His Net Worth

Reynor's earnings come primarily from his notable roles in blockbuster films such as "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and critically acclaimed projects like "Midsommar," which contribute significantly to his income.

Also Read: Sam Gores is the Talent Manager Behind the Likes of Ed Sheeran and Coldplay; Here's His Net Worth

Apart from acting, Jack Reynor has delved into directing and writing. His film "Cherry" showcases his skills as a director and writer, hinting at potential future ventures beyond acting.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jack Reynor (@jack_reynor)

 

 

Reynor's real estate assets including his residence in County Wicklow add to his overall wealth, providing a comfortable lifestyle fitting for a successful actor as well as a tangible asset for investment.

Year Earnings
2021 $2 Million
2022 $2 Million
2023 $2 Million
Social Media Followings
Instagram 63,200 Followers
Twitter 12,300 Followers
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jack Reynor (@jack_reynor)

 

 

He married Irish model and actress Madeline Mulqueen in 2014, but the couple divorced in 2018. Reynor has since been discreet about his relationships, maintaining a low profile on his personal affairs.

Sundance Film Festival Award for "Glassland" (2015)

The Irish Film and Television Award for "Sing Street" (2016)

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Leon Bennett/
Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Leon Bennett/

 

Who is Jack Reynor's mother?

Tara O'Grady, an Irish human rights activist is Reynor's mother.

Is Jack Reynor American or Irish?

Jack Reynor was born in Colorado but moved to Ireland when he was two-years-old.

Was Jack Reynor in "Sing Street?"

Yes, he played the role of Brendan in "Sing Street."

More from MARKETREALIST

Personal Stylist Caroline Stanbury is now a 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star; Here's Her Net Worth

Rupert Grint Portrayed Ron Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ Series; What Is His Net Worth?

Share this article:  Jack Reynor Made a Mark With "Transformers" and was Praised for "Midsommar"; Here's His Net Worth