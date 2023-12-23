Name Jack Reynor Net Worth $2 Million Salary $1 Million Source of Income Acting DOB Jan 23, 1992 Age 31 years old Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality Irish

Making waves with roles in acclaimed movies such as "Midsommar" and "Flora and Son," Irish actor Jack Reynor has amassed praise as well as a net worth of around $2 million. He first gained recognition for his roles in films like "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Sing Street," after Reynor's journey into acting began in 1999 when he played an altar boy in the film "Country." Raised in Valleymount, County Wicklow, Ireland, he moved to Dublin to attend Belvedere College, where his passion for acting flourished on stage. Reynor's breakthrough came with an award-winning performance in "What Richard Did," earning him the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award for Best Actor in 2013. His earnings are derived from his successful acting career, endorsements, and other ventures.

Although acting remains his primary wealth generator, Reynor has diversified his sources of income through a successful career in showbiz. Apart from films, he has ventured into television, further expanding his acting portfolio. Brand endorsements, brand collaborations, and promotional activities also contribute to his financial success.

Reynor's earnings come primarily from his notable roles in blockbuster films such as "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and critically acclaimed projects like "Midsommar," which contribute significantly to his income.

Apart from acting, Jack Reynor has delved into directing and writing. His film "Cherry" showcases his skills as a director and writer, hinting at potential future ventures beyond acting.

Reynor's real estate assets including his residence in County Wicklow add to his overall wealth, providing a comfortable lifestyle fitting for a successful actor as well as a tangible asset for investment.

Year Earnings 2021 $2 Million 2022 $2 Million 2023 $2 Million

Social Media Followings Instagram 63,200 Followers Twitter 12,300 Followers

He married Irish model and actress Madeline Mulqueen in 2014, but the couple divorced in 2018. Reynor has since been discreet about his relationships, maintaining a low profile on his personal affairs.

Sundance Film Festival Award for "Glassland" (2015)

The Irish Film and Television Award for "Sing Street" (2016)

Who is Jack Reynor's mother?

Tara O'Grady, an Irish human rights activist is Reynor's mother.

Is Jack Reynor American or Irish?

Jack Reynor was born in Colorado but moved to Ireland when he was two-years-old.

Was Jack Reynor in "Sing Street?"

Yes, he played the role of Brendan in "Sing Street."

