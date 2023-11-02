Name Hunter S. Thompson Net Worth $5 million Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 18, 1937 Date of Death Feb 20, 2005 Age 67 Nationality American Profession Journalist, author, writer, novelist

Remembered for his eccentric style of journalism, audacious political commentary, and stories such as "Hell's Angels" and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, American author Hunter S. Thompson, earned a net worth of $5 million in his lifetime, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He started the gonzo journalism movement and wrote acclaimed novels such as "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "The Rum Diary" and "Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72." Struggling with mental health problems and a well-documented history of alcohol and illegal drug use, Thompson tragically took his own life at the age of 67.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter S. Thompson (@rx.gonzo)

Writing and reporting remained the main source of income for Thompson, but he started his journey in the United States Air Force, where he enlisted after serving his prison sentence for accessory to robbery during his high school days. He was stationed at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida and concurrently pursued night classes at Florida State University. During this period, he secured his initial professional writing position as a sports editor for the Command Courier.

Following his Air Force service, Thompson became a sports editor in Pennsylvania. He later audited classes at Columbia University in New York City and worked as a reporter for the Middletown Daily Record. In 1960, he moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico to join El Sportivo, a sports magazine that shut shop shortly after his arrival. He then freelanced for the New York Herald Tribune and other Caribbean-focused papers. Returning to the US, Thompson worked as a security guard and caretaker at Slates Hot Springs in Big Sur. In the early 1960s, Thompson wrote the unpublished "Prince Jellyfish" and "The Rum Diary," which was not published until 1998. He also worked as a correspondent for the National Observer in South America and as a reporter for the Brazil Herald. Back in the United States, he settled in California and got involved in the emerging hippie movement while writing for the underground Berkeley paper Spider.

Hunter Thompson shooting a shotgun at his ranch where he killed himself in 2005/ Paul Harris/Getty Images

In 1965, Carey McWilliams, the editor of The Nation hired Thompson to write a story about the Hells Angels motorcycle club. This article, published in May 1965, attracted several book offers. Thompson declined these offers to spend time living and riding with the Angels. However, the relationship soured as the Angels felt exploited for Thompson's personal gain. This experience led to the publication of the book "Hell's Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs" in 1966 which garnered critical acclaim and catapulted Thompson to fame. Following this success, he contributed articles to national magazines like Esquire and Harper's.

The birth of Gonzo journalism

In 1970, Thompson wrote an article for Scanlan's Monthly called "The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved" featuring illustrations by Ralph Steadman. This article is credited with giving birth to gonzo journalism, known for its energetic and often outrageous first-person storytelling. Thompson expanded on this style with his 1971 novel "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" featuring a journalist named Raoul Duke and his lawyer, Dr. Gonzo on a drug-filled trip to cover a narcotics officers' convention in Las Vegas. The book was a major success, making Thompson famous and leading to two film adaptations.

Hunter Thompson at his ranch, sitting in his kitchen which he also used as an office/ Paul Harris/Getty Images



Journalism, politics, and beyond

In the early 1970s, Thompson covered the presidential campaigns of Richard Nixon and George McGovern for Rolling Stone, leading to the book "Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72." Unfortunately, his journalism career waned after a challenging Vietnam War assignment. From the late 1970s onward, his work was mainly published in the four-volume series "The Gonzo Papers." Nevertheless, he wrote a couple more books like "The Curse of Lono" in 1983 and the 2003 memoir "Kingdom of Fear." Thompson also contributed columns to the San Francisco Examiner and made occasional appearances in Rolling Stone. He concluded his journalism career with a weekly sports column on ESPN's website.

Hunter S Thompson at his ranch, standing against a bookcase with a Ralph Steadman picture on the wall / Paul Harris/Getty Images

In 1963, Thompson married Sandra Conklin, and they had a son named Juan. However, the couple divorced in 1980. Approximately 23 years later, Thompson married his assistant, Anita Bejmuk. After years of battling alcohol and cocaine addiction, which were connected to his depression, Thompson tragically took his own life by shooting himself in the head in February 2005 at his residence in Woody Creek, Colorado. His private funeral drew nearly 300 attendees, including notable figures such as George McGovern, Jack Nicholson, Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Lyle Lovett.

What was the cause of Hunter Thompson's death?

Thompson died by suicide at the age of 67, following a series of health problems.

What was Hunter S. Thompson famous for?

Thompson may be best known as the author of "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (1971).

What kind of writer was Hunter S. Thompson?

Thompson gave birth to and popularized gonzo journalism, known for its energetic and often outrageous first-person storytelling.

