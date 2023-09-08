Name Henry Winkler Net worth $40 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, producing DOB 30 October 1945 Age 77 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer

Henry Winkler is best known for playing the character “The Fonz” on the sitcom "Happy Days." The Emmy-winning actor has also appeared in several other productions including, “Arrested Development”, “Parks and Recreation”, and, most recently, “Barry”. Besides being an actor, director, producer, and author, Winkler is also a successful children's book author. He has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Henry Winkler at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards | Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz

For his famous appearance in the show “Happy Days”, Winkler earned a salary of $50000 per episode, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Winkler appeared on the show for 10 years from 1974 to 1984, with the show running for a total of 255 episodes. Going by that, Winkler may have made over $12.7 million from the show.

Apart from acting Winkler is also a producer. He was the narrator and the executive producer of the documentary film "Who Are the DeBolts? And Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?" which won the Academy Award for Best Feature-length Documentary in 1978. Winkler also edited a 50-minute version of the film that was shown on television on ABC. The show won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement – Informational Program in 1979. Winkler is also a published author. He collaborated with Lin Oliver to publish a series of 17 children's books featuring a dyslexic boy named “Hank Zipzer”.

Winkler along with his wife, Stacey Weitzman bought a $3.4 million home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood in 1993. The home is worth $11 to 15 million today, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Around the same time they sold their long-time Toluca Lake home for $2.26 million to actor Andy Garcia.

Winkler married Stacey Weitzman (née Furstman) in May 1978 and the two have been together ever since. They have two children, Zoe Emily who was born in 1980, and Max Daniel who was born in 1983. Stacey was previously married to entertainment super-lawyer, Howard Weitzman, and thus, Winkler is also the stepfather to her son, Jed Weitzman.

Henry Winklerand wife Stacey Weitzman. Getty Images | David Livingston

2018 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry”

2023 Critics Choice Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry”

2022 HCA Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy for “Barry”

2022 OFTA Television Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry”

2019 Critics Choice Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry”

2004 Gold Derby TV Award: Comedy Guest Actor for “Arrested Development”

1978 Golden Globe: Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for “Happy Days”

1977 Golden Globe: Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for “Happy Days”

2021 OFTA TV Hall of Fame for “Happy Days”

2018 OFTA TV Hall of Fame: Actors and Actresses

2005 Daytime Emmy: Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for “Clifford's Puppy Days”

1985 Daytime Emmy: Outstanding Children's Special for “CBS Schoolbreak Special”

How old is Henry Winkler?

Henry Winkler is 77 years old.

Is Henry Winkler still married?

Henry Winkler has been married to his wife Stacey Weitzman since 1978.

What is Henry Winkler’s net worth?

Henry Winkler’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of 2023

What does Henry Winkler do now?

Winkler hasn't retired from acting and he recently portrayed the role of an acting teacher “Gene Cousineau” on the HBO show "Barry.”

Does Henry Winkler have a disability?

Henry Winkler is known to have dyslexia.

