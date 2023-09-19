What is Comedian Hasan Minhaj's Net Worth?

Name Hasan Minhaj Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Comedy Date of Birth Sep 23, 1985 Gender Male Age 37 years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian

American comedian, writer, political commentator and actor Hasan Minhaj is extremely successful. He is best known for being the Senior Correspondent on the Comedy Central series, "The Daily Show", which ran from 2014 to 2018. He has also hosted Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj". Minhaj has appeared in several movies like, "Rough Night" and more. As of 2023, Minhaj's net worth is around $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Hasan mostly earns as a talk show host and a comedian. He started as a comedian after he watched Chris Rock's stand-up special, "Never Scared". Minhaj used to drive to San Francisco to perform comedy and even won a "Best Comic Standing" competition in his early days as a comedian. This led him to open for people like Pablo Francisco, Katt Williams, and Gabriel Iglesias. He moved to Los Angeles in 2009 and took part in NBC's Stand-Up for Diversity program. He has also guest-starred on Katt Williams and Gabriel Iglesias.

From 2014 to 2018, Minhaj was a correspondent on "The Daily Show" and even hosted the 2016 Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner and the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Hasan was born in David California to Indian parents from Uttar Pradesh. Minhaj and his father used to stay in the US while his mother stayed back in India for some years. He graduated from Davis Senior High School and bagged a degree in political science from the Univerity of California.

Minhaj married Beena Patel on January 2, 2015. The two were dating since college. Beena is of Gujarati descent and is a doctor of public health in 2013. She has worked for MedAmerica as a management agent. The couple has a daughter and a son. They struggled to conceive and Minhaj reportedly underwent a varicocele repair surgery. He is a huge fan of the NBA team called the Sacramento Kings and he even threw his son a Kings-themed party for his first birthday. Minhaj identifies as a Muslim but calls himself "non-dogmatic."

The successful comedian has been in the entertainment business for a very long time now. He owns a house in Greenwich, where he reportedly lives with his family. On top of his real estate, he also has an elaborate car collection with cars like BMW, Chevrolet, and more.

Minhaj has won many awards, some of them including, two Webby Awards, and Online Film & Television Association Award nominations. He was also named one of the Online Film & Television Association Award nominations in 2016. He has also received the Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game for "Far Cry 4." He is also the recipient of a Legionnaires of Laughter Legacy Award nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedian Male.

Where are Hasan Minhaj's parents from?

Minhaj's parents are from Uttar Pradesh, India.

Did Hasan Minhaj host "The Daily Show"?

Yes, he did host the show.

