In a joint effort, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies have leveled charges against 13 individuals accused of orchestrating an extensive "Grandparent Scam." The investigation, initiated in 2018 by the Baltimore Police, gained momentum as authorities discovered packages sent to vacant homes, setting off a cross-border pursuit.

FBI Special Agent Jason Bender detailed the complexity of the fraud, emphasizing the perpetrators' transient nature. The alleged fraudsters initially traced to Baltimore, operated across multiple states, exploiting victims nationwide. Bender highlighted the scheme's mobility, with fraudsters shifting bases from Philadelphia to New Jersey and Florida, leaving victims across the U.S.

Recent convictions include David Green, 25, of Miami Gardens, Fla., Medard Ulysse, 38, of Miami, Fla., Eghosasere Avboraye-Igbinedion, 26, of Miramar, Fla., Amaya English, 21, of Baltimore, and McArnold Charlemagne, 35, of Miramar, Fla. Simultaneously, Canadian authorities filed charges against 13 additional suspects in the Montreal area, exposing the transnational reach of the scam.

FBI's Bender shed light on the scam's evolution, emphasizing the use of untraceable "burner phones" associated with Canadian numbers. Victims were deceived into believing a family member, often a grandchild, was in legal trouble, instructing them to send cash. This revelation aligns with a surge in similar scams, as showcased by a Maryland man who lost $38,000 in a replicated voice "grandparent scam."

FBI data from 2022 reveals nearly 400 individuals over 60 fell victim to the "grandparent scam," resulting in approximately $4 million in losses. Investigators suspect the actual losses are higher due to underreporting. Encouraging victims to come forward, Bender stressed that each report contributes to solving the puzzle and urged individuals who believe they may have fallen victim to similar scams to report through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.

The international collaboration between U.S. and Canadian authorities signifies a united front against scams preying on vulnerable populations. As scams adapt, law enforcement agencies continue to evolve their strategies, emphasizing the importance of public awareness and reporting to dismantle intricate networks of fraud. This case underscores the critical role of cooperation in addressing cross-border criminal activities and protecting individuals from falling victim to sophisticated scams.

